Garmin's budget Forerunner 55 returns to its Cyber Monday price

Garmin Forerunner 55 on a white background.
Looking for an ultra-cheap Garmin Forerunner model? The Forerunner 55 is the one for you! This unit is far more affordable than most timepieces from this series at $199.99, but you can now get it at its Cyber Monday price with Best Buy's tempting discount.

Save $50 on the Garmin Forerunner 55!

$149 99
$199 99
$50 off (25%)
Garmin's affordable running watch is back to its Cyber Monday price! You can once again save $50 on this buddy, making it a hit among budget-conscious runners. Don't miss out on Best Buy's generous promo.
Buy at BestBuy

Save $50 on the Garmin Forerunner 55 at Amazon

$50 off (25%)
Amazon also sells the Garmin Forerunner 55 at its Cyber Monday price. However, you'd have to act pretty quickly if you want to save big, as all colorways come with limited quantities.
Buy at Amazon

That's right! The merchant gives you a tempting 25% discount on this buddy, slashing it by $50. We haven't seen this promo since Cyber Monday 2024, so it's a rare opportunity to get some basic Forerunner features without paying a premium price.

By the way, Amazon matches Best Buy's current sale. Over here, however, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is available in very limited quantities across all three colorways, so you might want to act fast.

Given its affordable price, this Garmin watch is far less impressive than the Forerunner 965. But if you want essential health and wellness tracking with no extra bells and whistles, it might be a solid pick. The unit has a lightweight design, making it suitable for running. Speaking of which, it has specialized runner-centric features like PacePro technology, helping you plan your next race more effectively.

On top of that, you get daily suggested workouts that adapt to your recovery needs, fitness level and training history, multiple built-in sports apps, Garmin Coach support, and more. Of course, wellness features like heart rate and stress tracking are also available, as is body battery energy monitoring.

In short, the Garmin Forerunner 55 checks most boxes an avid runner needs. Granted, there's no OLED touchscreen on deck, but the unit has enough features to help you improve your routine and reach your fitness goals. As if that's not enough, it has a great two-week battery life in smartwatch mode.

Can this Forerunner model meet your basic needs? If yes, now's absolutely the time to buy one. At only $149.99, the timepiece is way more attractive, for sure. As a final reminder, Amazon's promo might not stay up for long, and the same goes for Best Buy's.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
