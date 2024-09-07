30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Grab the Garmin Forerunner 265 for $100 off and elevate your runs without breaking the bank

Garmin Forerunner 265 in Black and Powder Gray on a white background.
Last week, Best Buy gave us a juicy $100 discount on the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 265. That offer hasn't gone poof, but Amazon has decided to join in with an equally attractive offer. That's to say, you can save $100 on the 46mm timepiece at the largest online merchant, too! Over here, however, you don't have much time to act, as Amazon will only keep the promo live for a short time.

Garmin Forerunner 265 is $100 off at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is now available for $100 off on Amazon. The timepiece enjoys its best price at this seller, though Best Buy was the first merchant to discount it so generously. If you're an avid runner looking to spice up your routine, this smartwatch won't disappoint you.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 265S is $100 off at Amazon, too

Fret not if you prefer the smaller-sized version! This fella also enjoys a generous $100 discount on Amazon, and the promo isn't even branded as a limited-time deal. However, some colors are available in limited quantities, so keep that in mind.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

By the way, it's not just the 46mm model that's $100 cheaper than usual. You can also save $100 on the 265S, which normally costs about $450, just like its larger sibling. This model features a smaller 42mm case and is definitely more suitable for users with smaller wrists.

The Forerunner 265 is one of the best fitness trackers money can buy. As its name suggests, it’s especially suitable for runners and gives you valuable insights into running performance, recovery needs, training readiness, and more. Furthermore, you get the handy (and customizable) Morning Report feature, which shows you an overview of your sleep, training outlook, HRV status, etc. 

Health-wise, the Garmin Watch is adorned with all the sensors you can expect to see on some of the best smartwatches on the market. Besides tracking workouts, the wearable monitors heart rate, sleep, stress, body energy, hydration, etc. It measures biometrics quite accurately, too. The best part? Everything is shown on a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen with Always-On functionality and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

The Forerunner 265 also blows the competition out of the water with its long battery life. Unlike the more popular options like the Galaxy Watch 6, this fella gives you up to 13 days of use between charges (20 hours in GPS mode). 

Feeling excited about getting one already? In such a case, don't sleep on it and act on Amazon’s generous $100 discount while it’s still available. Keep in mind that the 46mm model will only stay at its current price for a short while.
