The foldable OnePlus Open launch may have been 'pushed back a bit', but don't panic





OnePlus even confirmed at one point that its rookie foldable effort, which was originally believed to be called either Fold or V Fold, would officially break cover in Q3 . As you probably noticed, the year's third calendar quarter began last month, which gives the company around eight weeks right now to meet this self-imposed deadline.





While that's obviously still possible, a young journalist that typically seems to be very knowledgeable about what goes on behind closed doors at OnePlus claims that the "Open Launch got pushed back a bit" for a pretty good reason.





Specifically, it appears that the Oppo-owned brand may have made a last-minute change to the phone's supply chain, excluding BOE and partnering with Samsung to make sure the Open's screen is as reliable as possible.





Naturally, we can't know for certain exactly what was the problem with the BOE-made displays OnePlus reportedly planned to use at first, but when it comes to foldable panels, you probably can't go wrong with the manufacturers of the amazing Galaxy Z Flip 5 Z Fold 5 , Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and so on and so forth.





news rumor should make you more excited rather than less for the still-impending In other words, thisrumor should make you more excited rather than less for the still-impending OnePlus Open , which may or may not see daylight this month after all. Let's just hope Samsung's undoubtedly durable and functional screens will not cost OnePlus so much to make the company also revise the upcoming product's pricing structure at the eleventh hour as well.





OnePlus Open is already unlikely to be very affordable. Of course, we don't have any particularly specific numbers attached to the recently leaked device yet, but with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, 67W charging, two 48MP rear-facing cameras, one 64MP telephoto sensor, a 32MP cover shooter, and a 20MP cam on the inside of the fold, theis already unlikely to be very affordable.





If one or both of the rumored 7.8 and 6.3-inch AMOLED screens will indeed be supplied by Samsung, we could see this bad boy priced higher than both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and If one or both of the rumored 7.8 and 6.3-inch AMOLED screens will indeed be supplied by Samsung, we could see this bad boy priced higher than both theand Google Pixel Fold , which sounds like the perfect recipe for a (small) box-office disaster. Then again, it's clearly far too early to jump to such ominous conclusions, so let's keep our cool and focus on the positive thing purportedly revealed by Max Jambor today.