Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

Samsung Android

Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note
Twitter tipster Ice Universe recently passed on some news that he was told by a supply chain source who supposedly discovered that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy Note device. The manufacturer decided not to release a Galaxy Note handset this year and focused instead on the release of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also failed to renew its Galaxy Note trademark in South Korea.

LetsGo Digital might have discovered what Samsung plans to do with the Galaxy Note line as it unearthed a patent application that Samsung titled "Galaxy Flex Note Foldable Smartphone." And while it does look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there is a single outward folding screen with no external display. Without that external screen, we'd imagine that the pricing will come down and the device should certainly be easier to build.

While there is no external display, the screen does wrap around the front providing a little bit of real estate to disseminate messages. The device would be equipped with an S Pen which has a cutout space in the back of the device where it would be protected by the foldable display. And dual hole-punch cameras on the back would be used for all photographs.

Just because a patent application has been filed doesn't mean that we will definitely see a Galaxy Z Note produced. However, if you're a Galaxy Note fan, this doesn't mean that you can't continue dreaming.

