Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note

Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note1
Twitter tipster Ice Universe recently passed on some news that he was told by a supply chain source who supposedly discovered that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy Note device. The manufacturer decided not to release a Galaxy Note handset this year and focused instead on the release of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also failed to renew its Galaxy Note trademark in South Korea.
While there is no external display, the screen does wrap around the front providing a little bit of real estate to disseminate messages. The device would be equipped with an S Pen which has a cutout space in the back of the device where it would be protected by the foldable display. And dual hole-punch cameras on the back would be used for all photographs.