Google Maps just took a weird step backward on Android
Removing handy in-app controls could make your drive more annoying.
Google Maps is easily one of the most widely used navigation apps out there, but just like with any app, updates come and go – and not all of them are for the better. Earlier this year, users already felt the sting when Google pulled the plug on Assistant Driving Mode, which also meant losing its built-in support for music apps.
In its place, Google added a floating action button (FAB) for playback, which you could toggle on through "Show media playback controls" in the settings. But now, it seems like even that feature might be on its way out.
According to a recent report, Google has removed the playback bar in Maps version 25.28 for Android. That playback bar used to appear at the bottom of the screen while you were navigating, letting you play, pause, or skip music and podcasts without leaving the app. Now, both the controls and the toggle to enable them seem to be gone.
The whole point of having playback controls in your nav app is to make things safer and more convenient. Without them, users have to leave Maps entirely, switch over to their media app, make a change, and then jump back. Even in the best-case scenario, that's a solid 10 to 20 seconds where your attention isn't fully on the road.
So, if Google really did remove this on purpose, it's not just inconvenient – it's potentially dangerous. And it could push some users toward alternatives like Waze, which happens to be owned by Google, too and still includes built-in media controls.
In its place, Google added a floating action button (FAB) for playback, which you could toggle on through "Show media playback controls" in the settings. But now, it seems like even that feature might be on its way out.
According to a recent report, Google has removed the playback bar in Maps version 25.28 for Android. That playback bar used to appear at the bottom of the screen while you were navigating, letting you play, pause, or skip music and podcasts without leaving the app. Now, both the controls and the toggle to enable them seem to be gone.
Show media playback controls seem to be gone – before (left) and now (right). | Image credit – 9to5Google
Interestingly, the playback feature is still available on iOS – at least for now. I can still see it on my iPhone 13 mini, which makes the Android removal all the more confusing. It's unclear if this is a bug or a deliberate move by Google, but if it is the latter, it is kind of a head-scratcher.
The whole point of having playback controls in your nav app is to make things safer and more convenient. Without them, users have to leave Maps entirely, switch over to their media app, make a change, and then jump back. Even in the best-case scenario, that's a solid 10 to 20 seconds where your attention isn't fully on the road.
So, if Google really did remove this on purpose, it's not just inconvenient – it's potentially dangerous. And it could push some users toward alternatives like Waze, which happens to be owned by Google, too and still includes built-in media controls.
That said, Google Maps hasn't been standing still. It's rolled out a few new features recently that might help it stay on top. iPhone users, for example, recently got a handy screenshot recognition tool that can identify locations from saved images.
And in Europe, Google added an AI-powered feature that helps find the fastest route to your destination. Also a new branding update rolled out across both Android and iOS versions of the app.
Still, none of that changes the fact that removing playback controls – especially without warning – feels like a step backward. Hopefully, this is just a temporary bug and not the new normal.
Still, none of that changes the fact that removing playback controls – especially without warning – feels like a step backward. Hopefully, this is just a temporary bug and not the new normal.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: