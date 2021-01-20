Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

The Google-endorsed Fitbit Sense smartwatch is on sale at a great discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 20, 2021, 1:18 PM
Whether or not Google's Fitbit acquisition will end up (somehow) making the Wear OS platform relevant in the global smartwatch wars against the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, you should probably still consider buying the Sense if you want a feature-packed wearable device that won't break the bank.

This bad boy is without a doubt the best intelligent timepiece ever released by Fitbit, and while no one knows for sure exactly what Google plans to do with its new subsidiary, the search giant was quick to highlight its admiration for its daughter company's top Apple Watch rival last week.

That strongly suggests the Fitbit Sense will continue to receive stellar software support and potentially a Big G-endorsed sequel of sorts as well, but until the latter thing materializes, bargain hunters should be happy to see the first-gen device sold at a substantial discount by Amazon.

Normally priced at a decently competitive $329.95 in two different paint jobs, the Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch can be currently purchased for $67.99 less than that with a Lunar White band and eye-catching Soft Gold case. The slightly less... conspicuous Carbon/Graphite flavor is on sale at a solid $51.03 discount of its own, equating to 15 percent shaved off the aforementioned MSRP compared to the 21 percent markdown of the other model.

While these are hardly the first ever deals offered by Amazon on a device released just four months ago, the Fitbit Sense is extremely close to its all-time low price right now. More importantly, we haven't seen the smartwatch go down in price this much since early December, and something tells us the completion of that high-profile deal might boost the mainstream popularity of most Fitbit-branded products on the market today.

Speaking of, the slightly humbler Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is bizarrely enough still available at its regular price on Amazon, while the even lower-end Charge 4 activity tracker can be had at a modest discount of around $18 in both a regular and "special" edition.

The main feature that sets the Fitbit Sense apart from its cousins, of course, is the Apple and Samsung-matching ECG monitoring technology, while an electrodermal activity sensor designed to help wearers better understand and manage their stress levels essentially lifts this thing above the pack... at least from one very specific standpoint.

