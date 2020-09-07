Fitbit's hot new wearable devices are discounted ahead of their actual release









The US-based activity tracker veteran is still on its own in an increasingly difficult mission to gain a foothold in the crowded smartwatch market dominated by Apple, as Google's late 2019-proposed acquisition remains stuck in regulatory purgatory. As such, the company had to come up with something to follow in the footsteps of last year's mediocre Versa 2 , and somewhat surprisingly, Fitbit unveiled not one but two very interesting cross-platform smartwatches a couple of weeks ago.



went up for pre-order immediately after their joint official announcement, and although the two haven't started shipping yet, Amazon is already offering a couple of decent discounts on them with absolutely no strings attached. The sensor-packed Sense and the affordable Versa 3 went up for pre-order immediately after their joint official announcement, and although the two haven't started shipping yet, Amazon is already offering a couple of decent discounts on them with absolutely no strings attached.



As you can imagine, these are hardly life-altering savings you're looking at here, but given that the quality/price ratio seemed more than fair right off the bat for both the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, it's pretty remarkable that Amazon is in a position to further sweeten their deals before actually releasing the devices.



Normally priced at an Apple Watch-undercutting $329.95, the high-end Sense can be currently purchased for around 23 bucks less than that in Carbon/Graphite and White/Gold color combos. This bad boy comes with a (temporarily dormant) ECG monitor in tow, mind you, alongside a one-of-a-kind electrodermal activity sensor for measuring stress levels, a skin temperature sensor, menstrual health tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, built-in GPS connectivity, and a battery life of more than six days.



The Fitbit Versa 3 retains the heart rate monitor, standalone GPS functionality, menstrual health tracking tools, and stellar battery endurance rating while ditching the other super-advanced sensors in order to lower the MSRP to $229.95, which you can further reduce by $13.83 right now in Midnight Blue/Gold and Pink/Gold paint jobs. Unfortunately, the all-black model is still available on Amazon at its list price at the time of this writing.



Last but not necessarily least, the ultra-low-cost $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker is even cheaper than usual, going $5.78 off list in a black-on-black version capable of continuously monitoring your heart rate, menstrual health, and sleep quality while also withstanding water immersion and keeping the lights on for up to an amazing 10 days on a single charge.





The Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 are all set for a nationwide release on September 25, but it's probably wise to pre-order your favorite of these three devices before that date if you want to save a few bucks.