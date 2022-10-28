Who needs the Pixel Watch when the OG Fitbit Sense is so incredibly cheap at Best Buy?





Admit it, you either had no idea the Big G-owned wearable industry veteran unveiled a new slew of devices a couple of months ago or you forgot all about the Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 shortly after their joint official August announcement.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch with ECG, EDA, 6+ Days of Battery Life, AMOLED Touchscreen, Three Colors $160 off (53%) $139 95 $299 95 Buy at BestBuy





Well, we're here today to remind you that... the Fitbit Sense is still a thing. Yes, we're talking about the first edition, commercially released more than two years ago, predictably retired from the Fitbit US e-store on the heels of the Sense 2 launch, and available at a lower-than-ever price at Best Buy right now.





In spite of its advanced age and somewhat limited set of general capabilities and life-saving tools compared to something like the hot new Apple Watch Series 8 , it's objectively hard to argue with this bad boy's bang for buck at $139.95.





That's down from a "regular" price of $249.95 at the aforementioned major US retailer, which in turn dropped from the $299.95 initially charged by everyone from Best Buy to Amazon and Fitbit itself for a first-gen Sense copy.









Compared to the very best budget smartwatches out there, the Fitbit Sense is undeniably better, sharing many of its health monitoring and fitness tracking features with the significantly costlier Sense 2. This bad boy is probably the most affordable wearable device in the US capable of recording an ECG, and thanks to an EDA sensor, it can also help supervise and manage your daily stress levels.





Perhaps most importantly, the Fitbit Sense promises to keep the lights on for more than six days on a single charge (in "normal" usage conditions), all while sporting a decidedly high-quality (and reasonably large) 1.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen. That alone is arguably worth north of $200, yet for an undoubtedly limited time, you can get it at a lot less than that. Perhaps most importantly, the Fitbit Sense promises to keep the lights on for more than six days on a single charge (in "normal" usage conditions), all while sporting a decidedly high-quality (and reasonably large) 1.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen. That alone is arguably worth north of $200, yet for an undoubtedly limited time, you can get it at a lot less than that.