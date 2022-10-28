Who needs the Pixel Watch when the OG Fitbit Sense is so incredibly cheap at Best Buy?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to giving Google an unprecedented amount of visibility in a very crowded and competitive market comfortably dominated by arch-rival Apple for what feels like an eternity already, all the recent hoopla around the long overdue Pixel Watch also appears to have had a negative impact on Fitbit's public profile.
Admit it, you either had no idea the Big G-owned wearable industry veteran unveiled a new slew of devices a couple of months ago or you forgot all about the Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 shortly after their joint official August announcement.
Well, we're here today to remind you that... the Fitbit Sense is still a thing. Yes, we're talking about the first edition, commercially released more than two years ago, predictably retired from the Fitbit US e-store on the heels of the Sense 2 launch, and available at a lower-than-ever price at Best Buy right now.
In spite of its advanced age and somewhat limited set of general capabilities and life-saving tools compared to something like the hot new Apple Watch Series 8, it's objectively hard to argue with this bad boy's bang for buck at $139.95.
That's down from a "regular" price of $249.95 at the aforementioned major US retailer, which in turn dropped from the $299.95 initially charged by everyone from Best Buy to Amazon and Fitbit itself for a first-gen Sense copy.
If you hurry, you can choose from three different models at the same unbeatable Black Friday price, which currently undercuts even the cheapest OG Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants, not to mention the second-gen Apple Watch SE and Galaxy Watch 5.
Compared to the very best budget smartwatches out there, the Fitbit Sense is undeniably better, sharing many of its health monitoring and fitness tracking features with the significantly costlier Sense 2. This bad boy is probably the most affordable wearable device in the US capable of recording an ECG, and thanks to an EDA sensor, it can also help supervise and manage your daily stress levels.
Perhaps most importantly, the Fitbit Sense promises to keep the lights on for more than six days on a single charge (in "normal" usage conditions), all while sporting a decidedly high-quality (and reasonably large) 1.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen. That alone is arguably worth north of $200, yet for an undoubtedly limited time, you can get it at a lot less than that.
Things that are NOT allowed: