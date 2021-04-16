Images of the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker leak





The Fitbit Luxe is equipped with an OLED display and features interchangeable straps that use a classic watch buckle to close. Thanks to Google's acquisition of Fitbit, the Luxe will work with Assistant and will monitor your sleep and your heart rate. Speaking about your heart rate, if there is a certain range that you're trying to hit and an activity gets you there, the device will vibrate.





The color options will be black, soft gold/white, and platinum/orchid. Pricing is unknown at the moment although the use of expensive and pricey materials could make the Fitbit Luxe pricier than you might have expected. And the device is water resistant allowing you to take it swimming.



