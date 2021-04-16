Images of the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker leak
This past January, Google closed on its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. Today, Germany's WinFuture published some photos of the next Fitbit fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe. The wearable is supposed to deliver "balanced health in an elegant design," and with the use of a polished stainless steel casing, the device does look to be as advertised.
The color options will be black, soft gold/white, and platinum/orchid. Pricing is unknown at the moment although the use of expensive and pricey materials could make the Fitbit Luxe pricier than you might have expected. And the device is water resistant allowing you to take it swimming.
Pricing is unknown, and so are the potential unveiling and release dates. We also are not clear about certain specs including the size of the device's battery capacity, and the amount of storage and memory that comes with the fitness tracker.