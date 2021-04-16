Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Images of the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker leak

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 16, 2021, 5:56 PM
This past January, Google closed on its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. Today, Germany's WinFuture published some photos of the next Fitbit fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe. The wearable is supposed to deliver "balanced health in an elegant design," and with the use of a polished stainless steel casing, the device does look to be as advertised.

The Fitbit Luxe is equipped with an OLED display and features interchangeable straps that use a classic watch buckle to close. Thanks to Google's acquisition of Fitbit, the Luxe will work with Assistant and will monitor your sleep and your heart rate. Speaking about your heart rate, if there is a certain range that you're trying to hit and an activity gets you there, the device will vibrate.

The color options will be black, soft gold/white, and platinum/orchid. Pricing is unknown at the moment although the use of expensive and pricey materials could make the Fitbit Luxe pricier than you might have expected. And the device is water resistant allowing you to take it swimming.

Pricing is unknown, and so are the potential unveiling and release dates. We also are not clear about certain specs including the size of the device's battery capacity, and the amount of storage and memory that comes with the fitness tracker.

