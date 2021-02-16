Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Google Wearables Fitbit

Google now selling Fitbit wearables on its store

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 16, 2021, 9:50 PM
Google now selling Fitbit wearables on its store
Google announced last year that it will acquire Fitbit, but the deal only closed at the beginning of 2021. Now that Fitbit is part of Google's family, the search giant decided to make it official. Starting this week, Fitbit's products are available for purchase through Google Store.

Spotted by Droid-life, the move could indicate that Google is quite serious about Fitbit, although there's no guarantee that the brand won't be buried. It just means that Google wants to make the brand more popular and help with the sale of Fitbit wearables.

Currently, there are five Fitbit wearables that customers can purchase on the Google Store: Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Inspire 2, and Fitbit Charge 4. Price-wise, there are no differences between the products sold through Google Store and Fitbit's store, although Google does offer free shipping.

However, if you're looking for other Fitbit-related services, accessories, or older wearables, Google is sending you to Fitbit's official store, so there's that.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Should you buy iPhone 11 Pro in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless