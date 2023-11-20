Who needs a smartwatch when the feature-packed Fitbit Inspire 3 tracker is THIS cheap?





If you ask us, you should definitely keep something like the Fitbit Inspire 3 on your watchlist this Black Friday , and at a 30 percent discount, strongly consider a purchase from Amazon or Best Buy. This is obviously a low-cost model, which normally goes for just $99.95, meaning that you're not exactly looking at saving a small fortune here.

But 30 bucks is not a price cut to ignore either, especially given that no major US retailer has eclipsed this hot new markdown at any point in the past. Released a little over a year ago, the Inspire 3 is naturally not quite as feature-packed as the newer and costlier Fitbit Charge 6 , lacking among others the freedom and flexibility of built-in GPS connectivity.





On the decidedly bright side of things, its battery life is pretty much unrivaled, at up to 10 days between charges, and the health monitoring arsenal is fairly impressive for such an affordable non-smartwatch wearable.





Just like the Charge 6 (and the Versa 4, and the Sense 2), the Fitbit Inspire 3 can help you manage your daily stress levels, monitor your heart rate around the clock, keep an eye on your sleep quality, track your always important blood oxygen numbers, and even tell you when you're ready for a workout and when you should try to relax and reload.





Compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, this amazing Black Friday 2023 bargain will display all that health and fitness information (as well as various notifications from your favorite mobile apps and services) on a nice color touchscreen, which is not exactly a guarantee in the sub-$100 price bracket, also making the aforementioned battery life claim that much more remarkable. Trust us, you won't find a (half-decent) smartwatch quite this affordable by New Year's, and such impressive activity trackers are also extremely hard to come by at these types of prices.