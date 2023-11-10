The Fitbit Charge 6 just got its first discount on Amazon, and it's as sweet as pie

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The Fitbit Charge 6 hit the shelves just over a month ago. Still, it seems Amazon is eager to give you a chance to save on one, for it just slashed a massive 34% off its price tag. This first-ever discount lands the fitness tracker at an unbeatable price. So, if you’re looking for a new fitness tracker on the cheap, that’s one deal you shouldn’t miss.

Amazon is knocking down an unprecedented $55 off the Fitbit Charge 6’s MSRP of $159.95, but that’s not all! The merchant also allows you to pick whichever color you like and still claim the handsome discount. In case this deal doesn’t intrigue you, you can always check out what else we have onboard the train of early Black Friday smartwatch deals.

The Charge 6 is one of the best fitness trackers, featuring plenty of smarts to make it a worthwhile purchase. Google added advanced health sensors and combined those with a machine-learning algorithm. That gives the wearable enough smarts to deliver accurate heart rate readings throughout the day.

This bad boy monitors your oxygen saturation and resting heart rate. It also notifies you of irregularities, making it an indispensable assistant. There’s also automatic fitness tracking on deck, ensuring the wearable won’t miss counting a single rep for you in the gym.

Some of the other cool features include sleep score and stress management score. To top off its advanced tracking capabilities, the Fitbit Charge 6 also allows you to control Google Maps and YouTube Music directly from your wrist. Of course, you can also make contactless payments.

As for its battery life, the wearable should last about seven days between charges, which is a substantial improvement over the previous model. As you can see, this fitness tracker packs a punch. It’s definitely worth picking out at that price, too. So, if you have money burning a hole in your pocket, don’t hesitate to snatch the Fitbit Charge 6 at that sweet first-ever discount on Amazon.
