The always affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is now cheaper than ever before

If you were thinking of buying the best budget smartwatch from Apple to use with your new or old iPhone this holiday season, your choice probably seemed pretty simple... until last week. That's when the company's ancient Series 6 model returned to the limelight with a bang at a simply irresistible price in brand-new condition.

If you somehow did manage to resist that objectively phenomenal deal, your original first option may well shoot back up to the top spot on your holiday shopping list. That's because the second-gen Apple Watch SE is now even cheaper than the Series 6, as well as more affordable than it's ever been.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (24%)
$189
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (22%)
$219
$279
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (20%)
$239
$299
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$60 off (18%)
$269
$329
Buy at Amazon

That's true for every single variant sold by Amazon, be it with or without standalone cellular connectivity, available in a 40 or 44mm case size, and in a bunch of different colorways. All of these models are marked down by a very cool 60 bucks at the time of this writing, and there's a pretty good chance you're looking at the best of the best Black Friday 2023 deals on this specific product.

Released just last year, the low-cost Apple Watch SE 2 packs the exact same decidedly high-end S8 processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, not to mention that it's guaranteed to receive the same flawless long-term software support as its much pricier "cousins."

One of the key reasons why the Apple Watch SE (2022) is so affordable is of course its lack of cutting-edge ECG technology, and compared to this year's Apple Watch Series 9 (as well as last year's Series 8), its Retina display is noticeably inferior too.

But at these lower-than-ever prices, you clearly get more than enough value and quality, with the iconic Apple Watch design made to withstand water immersion and the health monitoring arsenal including everything from advanced sleep tracking to a fancy heart rate sensor that can provide incredibly useful irregular rhythm alerts (among others). In short, this is an absolute bargain right now, and if you consider yourself a hardcore Apple fan, you may not want to miss this unprecedented opportunity to save big on such a well-reviewed budget-friendly smartwatch.
