Samsung's classy Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by up to $80 for Black Friday in all variants
If you don't want to go the "Classic" route and pay at least $300 for arguably the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy this holiday season, the brand's second best Apple Watch alternative for Android enthusiasts is also deeply discounted in both 40 and 44mm sizes with and without standalone cellular connectivity.

The "regular" Galaxy Watch 6 is typically available for, you guessed it, $300 and up, currently fetching a very cool (and unprecedented) 70 bucks less than that in an entry-level GPS-only variant. The non-4G LTE-enabled 44mm model is marked down by the same $70 from a slightly higher list price of $330, while adding cellular functionality into the equation to be able to make and receive voice calls on your wrist will cost you $80 under the Watch 6's $350 and $380 MSRPs in small and large sizes respectively.

Apart from lacking its sibling's undeniably handy rotating bezel, the non-Classic SamsungGalaxy Watch 6 doesn't really have many obvious flaws or shortcomings. The design is admittedly premium (even with an aluminum build instead of a slightly higher-quality stainless steel body), the circular Super AMOLED touchscreen pretty much unrivaled in terms of resolution and overall quality, while the health monitoring tools include everything from ECG technology to a blood oxygen sensor, body composition analysis, in-depth sleep tracking, and yes, even a good old fashioned but also incredibly delicate thermometer.

Can you do better at under $300 this (extended) Black Friday shopping season? Probably not as far as Wear OS-based intelligent timepieces are concerned, but if you don't care that much about Google's wearable software platform, you might want to consider a similarly affordable Garmin option with superior battery life or perhaps even an aging but respectable Apple Watch edition.
