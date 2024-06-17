The Galaxy Ring's charging case appears in leaked image









While the charging case for the Galaxy Ring will probably support wireless charging, the case will also allow a cable to plug into the outside of the accessory while the ring is placed on a holder inside the case. Samsung has yet to announce specs for its first smart ring but has hinted at a battery life of nine days which means that the Galaxy Ring should be able to find more time around your finger than inside the charging case.









Galaxy Ring buyer doesn't know his ring size, Galaxy Ring, priced in the $300-$350 range, to be released in August. The manufacturer is reportedly limiting its first production run of the device to 400,000 rings with nine different sizes to choose from. A previous leak from Evan Blass revealed that if a buyer doesn't know his ring size, he can order a sizing kit from Samsung to obtain that information.




