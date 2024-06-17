The Galaxy Ring's charging case appears in leaked image
On July 10th, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event in Paris, France just 16 days before the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics will be held in the same country. Samsung is a major sponsor of the Summer Olympics so it makes sense to have some type of tie-in. Besides announcing the latest iterations of Sammy's foldable phones (Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6) we should see the company unveil new earbuds, the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Ring.
Samsung first "kind of sort of" unveiled the Galaxy Ring in Barcelona last February at MWC. But the July 10th event will be the official reveal. Thanks to a tweet from leaker @TheGalox_, we now have our first look at the Galaxy Ring's charging case. While Samsung has already given us a look at the Galaxy Ring, the charging case has been a mystery until now.
While the charging case for the Galaxy Ring will probably support wireless charging, the case will also allow a cable to plug into the outside of the accessory while the ring is placed on a holder inside the case. Samsung has yet to announce specs for its first smart ring but has hinted at a battery life of nine days which means that the Galaxy Ring should be able to find more time around your finger than inside the charging case.
Leaked image of the Galaxy Ring charging case
The manufacturer is reportedly limiting its first production run of the device to 400,000 rings with nine different sizes to choose from. A previous leak from Evan Blass revealed that if a Galaxy Ring buyer doesn't know his ring size, he can order a sizing kit from Samsung to obtain that information. The latest rumors call for the Galaxy Ring, priced in the $300-$350 range, to be released in August.
The Galaxy Ring will work in conjunction with the wearer's Galaxy handset to deliver data related to his health and fitness. There has been speculation that not all of the Galaxy Ring's medical-grade health features will be ready at launch since Samsung might need to wait for FDA clearance before allowing some of the wearable's sensors to be used to analyze health-related data.
