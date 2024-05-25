Leak reveals that ordering your Galaxy Ring will be a snap if you know one piece of personal info

Galaxy Ring delivered right away, in general process." A post from Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass (via AndroidAuthority ) reveals that Samsung will offer consumers two different ways to order the Galaxy Ring . If you know your ring size, you will be able to order the new wearable (which will be available in nine different sizes) by choosing your ring size and ordering the device. The leak, which appears to show the official ordering process that will appear on the Samsung website, then says, "You'll get yourdelivered right away, in general process."





If you don't know your ring size, the aforementioned two steps turn into four. First, you will order the Galaxy Ring using the 'I don't know my size' option. Samsung will ship you a Sizing Kit. Samsung adds that its sample rings are based on U.S. standard sizing. You'll use these sample rings to determine your ring size. Next, confirm your ring size on the 'My Order' page. You'll get an email that will confirm your ring size. The last step says, "Your best-fit Galaxy Ring will be finally delivered!"









If you're planning on purchasing a Galaxy Ring , you might want to have your ring size determined in advance so you can avoid waiting for Samsung to ship you its Sizing Kit. The Galaxy Ring will be unveiled during Samsung's second Unpacked event of the year which will be held in Paris on July 10th. The Summer Olympics will begin in Paris a little more than two weeks later and Samsung has some promotional deals related to the "Summer Games."





Samsung is expected to produce an initial batch of 400,000 Galaxy Rings with sensors tracking the user's health and fitness readings which will appear on a paired smartphone display. Users should be able to get an ECG reading from the ring that will determine whether their heart rhythm is abnormal. It will also measure the user's heart rate, blood oxygen level, track his sleep, and more. The Galaxy Ring will probably track its users' daily calorie consumption and certain activities.



