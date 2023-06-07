Early August announcement and 'global' rollout tipped for first-ever OnePlus foldable









Interestingly, the OnePlus Fold (or OnePlus V Fold ) is expected to see daylight in New York just when Samsung decided to move the formal announcement of its next-gen foldable devices from the US to South Korea.





This undoubtedly glamorous OnePlus event in NYC is today tipped to take place "during the first half of August", much like Samsung's summer Unpacked shindigs used to happen until this year. The company's rookie foldable effort will then start a "global" tour expected to include markets like the US and India, although no commercial release dates (specific or general) are available at the moment for any such countries.





According to previous rumors and conjecture, the OnePlus Fold could share a design language and a number of key specs with an Oppo Find N3 model... that's not announced yet either.





Said specifications are likely to include a large 8-inch foldable AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, as well as a generous and similarly sharp FHD+ 6.5-inch cover screen, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power, up to 16 gigs of RAM paired with as much as 512GB internal storage space, and a reasonably hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology.



