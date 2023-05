Oppo Find N3 specifications leaked

For example, Oppo’s Find N lineup is widely regarded as being on the bleeding edge of foldable technology. Despite the fact that the Oppo Find N2 is less than half a year old, a new leak has revealed almost everything there is to know about its successor - the Oppo Find N3.The information was exclusively shared by tech tipster Yogesh Brar with 91Mobiles and was covered in a dedicated article . While Brar’s track record is on the reliable side, this leak should be taken with a grain of salt.The biggest surprise is in the tipped internals, and more specifically the processor. According to the source, the Oppo Find N3 will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset for the first time in the lineup’s history - namely, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The foldable will also be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.The Oppo Find N3 will feature a slightly bigger 8” primary screen than its predecessor, and a 6.5” cover display, with both panels having a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone should come with a 4800mAh and will likely support 80W fast charging. The triple-camera system will consist of a “50MP OIS camera, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP periscope camera”.It should be noted that these specs are not only very impressive, but also incredibly similar to the rumored ones of the OnePlus V Fold . This further confirms that the latter will be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3.Not that this is a bad thing. The biggest problem of Oppo’s foldables is their limited global availability. In all likelihood, the OnePlus V Fold will be much easier to buy, especially in Western countries.