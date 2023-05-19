Oppo Find N3 specifications leaked







Not that this is a bad thing. The biggest problem of Oppo’s foldables is their limited global availability. In all likelihood, the OnePlus V Fold will be much easier to buy, especially in Western countries. For example, Oppo’s Find N lineup is widely regarded as being on the bleeding edge of foldable technology. Despite the fact that the Oppo Find N2 is less than half a year old, a new leak has revealed almost everything there is to know about its successor - the Oppo Find N3.The information was exclusively shared by tech tipster Yogesh Brar with 91Mobiles and was covered in a dedicated article . While Brar’s track record is on the reliable side, this leak should be taken with a grain of salt.The biggest surprise is in the tipped internals, and more specifically the processor. According to the source, the Oppo Find N3 will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset for the first time in the lineup’s history - namely, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The foldable will also be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.The Oppo Find N3 will feature a slightly bigger 8” primary screen than its predecessor, and a 6.5” cover display, with both panels having a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone should come with a 4800mAh and will likely support 80W fast charging. The triple-camera system will consist of a “50MP OIS camera, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP periscope camera”.It should be noted that these specs are not only very impressive, but also incredibly similar to the rumored ones of the OnePlus V Fold . This further confirms that the latter will be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3.Not that this is a bad thing. The biggest problem of Oppo’s foldables is their limited global availability. In all likelihood, the OnePlus V Fold will be much easier to buy, especially in Western countries.

Regardless of whether the foldable revolution is truly coming, the form factor has advanced immensely over the last couple of years. Interestingly enough, one of the main drivers of said progress is the Chinese smartphone market and the key players that dominate it.