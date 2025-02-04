Last chance to pre-order your Galaxy S25 and save big at the Samsung Store

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.

The 256GB model comes with a $100 Samsung Credit.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB arrives with a $200 Samsung Credit ($120 instant discount, applied as a free storage upgrade), plus an additional $80 Samsung Credit.

with 512GB arrives with a $200 Samsung Credit ($120 instant discount, applied as a free storage upgrade), plus an additional $80 Samsung Credit. The 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with a $300 Samsung Credit — a free storage upgrade that saves you $240 and an additional $60 Samsung Credit for accessory purchases.





Trade-in discounts are also available for the Galaxy S25 Plus . If you don't need the maxed-out version, pre-order the model with 256GB storage. It usually costs $999.99, but you can get it for as low as $299.99 with trade-ins.





On top of that, there's a $100 Samsung Credit available with your purchase. You can also get the 512GB model with an instant $100 discount, up to $700 off with trade-ins, and no extra Samsung Credits.





What about the vanilla Galaxy S25 ? This buddy costs the same as the



The base storage model is $799.99.

The 256GB version is $859.99.

The base storage model is $799.99. The 256GB version is $859.99. That said, the official store lets you save up to $500 with eligible trade-ins on both configurations, bringing it down to as low as $299.99. Moreover, the 128GB version arrives with a $50 Samsung Credit. Those who want more onboard storage get a $50 instant discount and no additional credits for accessories.



Ultimately, all three models can be yours at quite decent prices. If you still have doubts about it, know that this is your last chance to pre-order your favorite Galaxy S25 model at lower prices. Ultimately, all three models can be yours at quite decent prices. If you still have doubts about it, know that this is your last chance to pre-order your favoritemodel at lower prices.