Last chance to pre-order your Galaxy S25 and save big at the Samsung Store

Did you pre-order your Galaxy S25 model? If not, you might want to hurry up because there are just a few days left. That's right! The Samsung Store is about to close its pre-order promotions, meaning those juicy exclusive discounts might end soon.
As you might know, Samsung initially launched its reservation campaign, followed by the current pre-order sale. That one started immediately after the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 and will continue through February 6, 2025, allowing you to maximize your savings on the latest flagship Android phones. If you miss that deadline, you might have to wait a while for a similar discount to come up.
First off, you can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $900 off with eligible device trade-ins. That means you can get the flagship phone for as low as $399.99. But that's not all! The official store lets you get up to $300 in Samsung Credits:
But what exactly are your savings opportunities during the Galaxy S25 pre-order period? Let's find out together!
- The 256GB model comes with a $100 Samsung Credit.
- The Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB arrives with a $200 Samsung Credit ($120 instant discount, applied as a free storage upgrade), plus an additional $80 Samsung Credit.
- The 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with a $300 Samsung Credit — a free storage upgrade that saves you $240 and an additional $60 Samsung Credit for accessory purchases.
Also see: Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Trade-in discounts are also available for the Galaxy S25 Plus. If you don't need the maxed-out version, pre-order the model with 256GB storage. It usually costs $999.99, but you can get it for as low as $299.99 with trade-ins.
On top of that, there's a $100 Samsung Credit available with your purchase. You can also get the 512GB model with an instant $100 discount, up to $700 off with trade-ins, and no extra Samsung Credits.
Also see: Galaxy S25 Plus hands-on review
What about the vanilla Galaxy S25? This buddy costs the same as the Galaxy S24 in both storage configurations:
That said, the official store lets you save up to $500 with eligible trade-ins on both configurations, bringing it down to as low as $299.99. Moreover, the 128GB version arrives with a $50 Samsung Credit. Those who want more onboard storage get a $50 instant discount and no additional credits for accessories.
- The base storage model is $799.99.
- The 256GB version is $859.99.
Also see: Galaxy S25 preview
Ultimately, all three models can be yours at quite decent prices. If you still have doubts about it, know that this is your last chance to pre-order your favorite Galaxy S25 model at lower prices.
