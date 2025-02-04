Last chance to pre-order your Galaxy S25 and save big at the Samsung Store

Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models in various colors displayed on a table, with a plant in the background.
Did you pre-order your Galaxy S25 model? If not, you might want to hurry up because there are just a few days left. That's right! The Samsung Store is about to close its pre-order promotions, meaning those juicy exclusive discounts might end soon.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung

As you might know, Samsung initially launched its reservation campaign, followed by the current pre-order sale. That one started immediately after the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 and will continue through February 6, 2025, allowing you to maximize your savings on the latest flagship Android phones. If you miss that deadline, you might have to wait a while for a similar discount to come up.

But what exactly are your savings opportunities during the Galaxy S25 pre-order period? Let's find out together!

First off, you can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $900 off with eligible device trade-ins. That means you can get the flagship phone for as low as $399.99. But that's not all! The official store lets you get up to $300 in Samsung Credits:

  • The 256GB model comes with a $100 Samsung Credit.
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB arrives with a $200 Samsung Credit ($120 instant discount, applied as a free storage upgrade), plus an additional $80 Samsung Credit.
  • The 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with a $300 Samsung Credit — a free storage upgrade that saves you $240 and an additional $60 Samsung Credit for accessory purchases.

Also see: Galaxy S25 Ultra review

Trade-in discounts are also available for the Galaxy S25 Plus. If you don't need the maxed-out version, pre-order the model with 256GB storage. It usually costs $999.99, but you can get it for as low as $299.99 with trade-ins. 

On top of that, there's a $100 Samsung Credit available with your purchase. You can also get the 512GB model with an instant $100 discount, up to $700 off with trade-ins, and no extra Samsung Credits.

Also see:  Galaxy S25 Plus hands-on review  

What about the vanilla Galaxy S25? This buddy costs the same as the Galaxy S24 in both storage configurations:

  • The base storage model is $799.99.
  • The 256GB version is $859.99.

That said, the official store lets you save up to $500 with eligible trade-ins on both configurations, bringing it down to as low as $299.99. Moreover, the 128GB version arrives with a $50 Samsung Credit. Those who want more onboard storage get a $50 instant discount and no additional credits for accessories.

Recommended Stories
Also see: Galaxy S25 preview 

Ultimately, all three models can be yours at quite decent prices. If you still have doubts about it, know that this is your last chance to pre-order your favorite Galaxy S25 model at lower prices.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

