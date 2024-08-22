Save $250 on the superior Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar with Best Buy's Deal of the Day
Best Buy doesn't intend to let you go empty-handed, so to speak, today! We spotted not one but two remarkable promos as part of its Deals of the Day. We already told you about the first one: a massive $250 price cut on the 256GB Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock. But Garmin Watch fans are in for a treat as well!
If sparing as much as $649.99 for this ultra-rugger, extra-large timepiece seems like an overkill, consider Amazon's offer on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. This model has the same MSRP as the Fenix, but the e-commerce giant lets you grab one for under $580 right now. That's a massive 36% markdown.
You just have to be outdoors for three hours each day, and you'll get an immense 37 days of use in smartwatch mode. With no solar charging, you still get up to 28 days between charges. As you probably know, neither the Apple nor the Samsung option can keep the lights on for such extended periods.
Besides the battery life, Garmin's wearable promises advanced and accurate biometrics. With it, you can always keep your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, etc., on track.
Then you have the unrivaled fitness tracking tools, including wrist-based running power, endurance score, and more. But that's not all! The robust smartwatch features pre-loaded TopoActive and SkiView maps, allowing you to navigate your way in challenging environments. The wearable also has multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology for optimal positioning in forests, open areas, and more without sacrificing battery life.
For a super limited time, you can get the high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $250 off its $899.99 MSRP. You can only find the promo at this store, as neither Amazon nor Walmart have equally appealing discounts on the 51mm timepiece. Although it's far from affordable even with this cool 28% markdown, this fella is still a pretty solid choice at its current asking price of $649.99.
The Garmin timepiece rivals the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which are easily some of the best smartwatches out there. But it might be the better choice for some, as it offers ultra-long battery life and extra-detailed workout and health tracking capabilities.
Overall, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar doesn't come cheap even at $250 off, but it's packed with features and sensors that make it a worthwhile choice for many. If you're one of those, get yours at Best Buy and save 28%. And don't forget that this deal won't be here tomorrow.
