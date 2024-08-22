Save $250 on the superior Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar with Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

Best Buy's Deal of the Day lets you save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. While this isn't the first time we've seen this magnificent discount, it's worth mentioning that the wearable sells at much higher prices at Amazon and Walmart at the time of writing. The deal will be available for less than 24 hours, so act fast!