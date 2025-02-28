Members-only articles read this month:/
Five features Samsung is yet to include or improve on its flagship phones
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I recently wrote an article about all of the major features I think Apple is shamelessly sleeping on, and for the sake of being fair, I have to do one for Samsung too. That said, Samsung is harder to tackle on this subject, as it gives its users a plethora of features, especially on the more premium Galaxy S series.
At the start of 2025, Samsung finally added satellite connectivity with its latest Galaxy S25 series.
But there’s a caveat — this feature is limited to Verizon customers in the US. Why, you may wonder? Satellite providers like Skylo (the company that Samsung uses) apparently need to sign a contract with a carrier, and so far, only Verizon seems to have done this. We are not sure if Samsung is to blame here, but it should definitely be pushing for other carriers to have a similar contract.
Google Pixel phones have the same limitation but Apple doesn’t limit its Emergency SOS feature to specific carriers. Also, Apple offers it in more countries and not just the United States.
Thankfully, Samsung seems to be working on this, so I fully expect to see Satellite connectivity on Galaxy evolve over the next couple of years.
One thing I’m always hearing about new Samsung phones from people who are fans of the brand is how disappointing it is that they no longer have expandable storage. The last Samsung flagship with this feature was the Galaxy S20 series, and I’ve seen many users who are still using theirs because they have expandable storage.
I was going to point out how Samsung needs to provide faster charging with its flagships, but the truth is that the 45W wired charging speed on the larger Galaxy S models is not bad at all. It took us only 30 minutes to juice the Galaxy S25 Ultra from 1-63%, and 1 hour and 9 minutes to charge it completely.
But some rumors prior to the S25 series announcement were saying that the new phones would support magnetic wireless charging, which didn’t turn out to be the case. I was excited to see that on a Galaxy phone, so it was a bit disappointing to see the feature missing.
Samsung made the S25 series even thinner than its predecessors, but it would have been better to add magnetic wireless charging instead. This would have opened up so much potential regarding accessories, and it probably would have been appreciated by the fan base.
Very recently, a Chinese phone maker Red Magic came up with an innovative high-quality under-display camera in its latest Red Magic 10 Progaming phone. I remember when Samsung was also pushing the boundaries with its flagship phones, and I miss that kind of spirit for experimentation.
But if there’s any phone manufacturer I foresee making a high-quality under-display front camera mainstream, I would bet my money on Samsung. The company is known to make waves with upgrades related to its phones’ displays.
Listen, I have to admit something… I used to think mobile games were a waste of time, and I was mind-boggled by why people played them. Then I downloaded League of Legends Wild Rift on my phone, and I quickly realised how addictive they can be. Of course, still a time waster by all means, but I realized the potential in mobile gaming, especially now that you can play full-fledged PC and console titles on your phone.
The likelihood that Samsung includes something like the ASUS ROG series air triggers on a Galaxy phone is almost zero, but… just imagine playing games like The Banner Saga, Dead Cells, and Alien: Isolation on a phone with those controls. That would be incredibly cool!
Samsung has a reputation for giving its users a large choice of features and functionality, so it’s not easy to criticize its phones on this topic. That said, there are others that I didn’t mention here, such as the new silicon-carbon batteries that phones like the OnePlus 13 and Honor Magic 7 Pro have, or the iPhone’s FaceID 3D biometric solution.
But I don’t miss any one specific feature on the latest Galaxy phones that others have or are just introducing. What I miss is Samsung's spirit for experimentation, and we all know that the company has the resources to pull it off. Maybe the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge will be that one device where Samsung can flex its creative muscles, and I sure hope that’s the case.
Samsung offers the usual features you would expect from modern Android phones and even throws in a few special ones. For example, you have the Gorilla Armor glass protecting the S Ultra phones’ screens, which is not only great at killing reflections but also very durable. Another Samsung goodie is the S Pen—a stylus that unlocks all kinds of functionality you cannot access on other flagship phones.
But no phone manufacturer—and therefore no phone—is perfect, so I decided to roll up my sleeves and narrow down the best features I think Samsung is yet to add, and should.
1. Satellite connectivity on more than just one carrier
2. Expandable storage!
Expandable storage is the most reasonable upgrade Samsung can reintroduce. | Image by PhoneArena"
So, Samsung, if you want an easy win and a way to spark more love from your fans, just reintroduce expandable storage! This would be a great addition, considering all of the Galaxy S25 series models can now record in the Log video format and 10-bit HDR, all of which create massive video files that need to be stored somewhere.
3. Magnetic wireless charging
Why is it so difficult to have magnetic wireless charging on Samsung phones? | Image by PhoneArena
4. High-quality under-display front camera
This is a photo of the under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Of course, it's not the ideal, but the one on the Red Magic 10 Pro shows that there is a good solution. | Image by PhoneArena
I remember the Galaxy S6 Edge and the reactions it evoked with its cool overflowing screen, and something similar could happen if Samsung focused on delivering such a feature with its future high-end phones, even if someone else did it before them.
5. Dedicated gaming optimizations
Air triggers on a Galaxy phone would be wild and pretty cool, but it will probably never happen. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung already offers a lot of features, but what I miss is its ingenuity
