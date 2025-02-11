Marshall's Emberton II is a hit for music lovers at $70 off
Wondering which compact portable Bluetooth speaker by Marshall to get? The Emberton II is one fantastic pick, especially since it's available for $70 off its ~$169.99 asking price. The model is currently on sale at Best Buy, where you can buy it at its Black Friday 2024 price — $99.99!
While we already have the Emberton III, this one sells at its full MSRP right now. The second-gen model, however, still delivers the signature Marshall sound, sports an iconic design, and offers plenty of battery life. So, if you need great audio without coughing up over $100, you should definitely consider Best Buy's bargain.
With its rich, 360-degree sound, the Emberton II offers clarity and depth that makes most music genres sound impressive. There's no overpowering bass, but the mids are just a bit emphasized. That's not a drawback, as it helps the instrumentals shine through the mix.
The build quality is just as great — the unit has an IP67 rating and a durable design that makes it an ideal choice for outdoor adventures. What about its battery life? It's no disappointment, either. The unit delivers over 30 hours of playback per charge, which is quite impressive given its compact size.
While Best Buy's promo is undoubtedly tempting, especially since it returns the model to its Black Friday price, it's not unique. In fact, we discovered the same 41% markdown at Amazon, but Walmart is out of stock.
Like most portable Bluetooth speakers, this one supports stack mode. Essentially, that lets you connect it to other Emberton II speakers to achieve a louder and richer soundstage.
At the end of the day, the Emberton II is a fantastic choice for casual listeners. True, it's far from the most affordable speaker out there, but now that you can save $70 on it, the unit becomes a real delight. Pick yours at Best Buy or Amazon and enjoy your savings.
