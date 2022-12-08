Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees

Apps
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Mere hours after Musk officially took control of Twitter, the tech billionaire showed the world that he's not messing around. First, there were mass layoffs of employees, then Musk started shutting down features and messing with Twitter's code, and now we have the latest and greatest proof of how things are going inside Twitter HQ.

Our colleagues at the BBC have acquired a couple of pictures showing what has become of the Twitter HQ in San Francisco. And if it looks like a cheap hotel to you, the problem is not on your screen. In one picture, a double bed is in a room with a closet and slippers, while you can see sofas with bedding on them and a wardrobe in two of the others.

Last month, Musk sent an email to Twitter employees, saying that they'd have to work "long hours at high intensity." "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he wrote, suggesting there might be more layoffs.

One of the workers commented that Twitter HQ now looks like a hotel (which is pretty obvious), and California state senator Scott Wiener told the BBC on Wednesday: "He's now making them [the workers] sleep at Twitter."

The Department of Building Inspection in San Francisco has confirmed that it is looking into potential violations as a result of a complaint, so obviously all of this hasn't gone unnoticed. Musk, on the other hand, replied to the investigation by blaming the city of San Francisco for attacking tech companies for providing beds to "tired employees."

We will continue to follow the subject closely, but in the meantime, tell us what you think about all this. Do you think this is going too far, or should people put their heads down and work hard following Musk's Twitter 2.0 plan?

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Elon Musk's hidden ace: iPhone users will pay more for Twitter Blue
Elon Musk's hidden ace: iPhone users will pay more for Twitter Blue
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan
Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan
US government to spend $1.5 billion on alternative to Huawei and ZTE 5G telecom gear
US government to spend $1.5 billion on alternative to Huawei and ZTE 5G telecom gear
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless