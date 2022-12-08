Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees





Also Read:

Last month, Musk sent an email to Twitter employees, saying that they'd have to work "long hours at high intensity." "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he wrote, suggesting there might be more layoffs.One of the workers commented that Twitter HQ now looks like a hotel (which is pretty obvious), and California state senator Scott Wiener told the BBC on Wednesday: "He's now making them [the workers] sleep at Twitter."The Department of Building Inspection in San Francisco has confirmed that it is looking into potential violations as a result of a complaint, so obviously all of this hasn't gone unnoticed. Musk, on the other hand, replied to the investigation by blaming the city of San Francisco for attacking tech companies for providing beds to "tired employees."We will continue to follow the subject closely, but in the meantime, tell us what you think about all this. Do you think this is going too far, or should people put their heads down and work hard following Musk's Twitter 2.0 plan?