Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan

"Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for most users as we focus on improving other experiences. Don’t worry, you can still see past Moments and follow Live events on Twitter,"





Also Read:

The experiment kind of proved to be unsuccessful because, just two years later, Twitter swapped the Moments tab on mobile with Explore, and in 2018, it removed the option to create Moments on mobile. The feature was still working on desktop, though as of today, Twitter users won't be able to create new Moments, both on mobile and desktop.reads the official statement posted on Twitter.Chances are this feature won't be missed, as statistics show it's been rarely used anyway. What do you think about this? Will you miss creating "Moments" on Twitter? And do you like the direction things are going under Musk? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.