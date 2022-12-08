Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan
Changes are flying left and right at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took the wheel back in October. The tech billionaire has a specific vision for the future of the platform, which he sometimes calls "Twitter 2.0." Now, a new change has been made as part of this plan, and it brings an end to Twitter Moments.
The experiment kind of proved to be unsuccessful because, just two years later, Twitter swapped the Moments tab on mobile with Explore, and in 2018, it removed the option to create Moments on mobile. The feature was still working on desktop, though as of today, Twitter users won't be able to create new Moments, both on mobile and desktop.
Chances are this feature won't be missed, as statistics show it's been rarely used anyway. What do you think about this? Will you miss creating "Moments" on Twitter? And do you like the direction things are going under Musk? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
The Moments project was launched back in 2015, days after the former Twitter chief Dick Costolo parted ways with the company. It was marketed as "a brand new way to look at tweets," and it was an attempt to highlight important content.
"Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for most users as we focus on improving other experiences. Don’t worry, you can still see past Moments and follow Live events on Twitter," reads the official statement posted on Twitter.
