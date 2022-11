Musk changes his mind, tries to rehire laid-off Twitter staff

“were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions."





Elon Musk himself wrote that "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," but now it seems that some of those layoffs have been deemed a mistake. According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk is trying to reach out to employees fired by mistake.Bloomberg’s internal sources claim that some peopleIn a typical radical fashion Musk told Twitter employees to wait for news about their employment status via an email and stay home until they’ve been cleared to continue working.Tech journalist Casey Newton unearthed some internal communication suggesting that Twitter managers were tasked with compiling a list of former employees willing to rejoin the company. The deadline for the alleged list was Sunday.Given the manner in which these people were let go, it’s only safe to assume that most of them won’t be coming back. Furthermore, some of the fired employees have initiated legal action against Musk. To make matters worse (for Musk) there are rumors that some of the laid-off staff has already been approached by representatives of Meta and Google There are also reports ( by the Wall Street Journal ) that tech startups loaded with venture capital funding are scooping up former Twitter employees en masse. We’re following the matter closely.