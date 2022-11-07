The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Musk changes his mind, tries to rehire laid-off Twitter staff

It turns out that everything Elon Musk touches doesn’t turn to gold (like with your good old King Midas) but to a rollercoaster instead. All jokes aside, the last couple of weeks have been pretty intense - the social media space is bubbling with news about the latest Twitter acquisition by the multibillionaire.

Last week, shortly after the acquisition of Twitter was finally… finalized (sorry for the tautology but it describes the situation with such a precision), Musk started to lay-off staff by the numbers. This started with the top executives but according to internal Slack groups and laid-off workers, it has quickly spread throughout the whole Twitter workforce.

Some people were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions


Elon Musk himself wrote that "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," but now it seems that some of those layoffs have been deemed a mistake. According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk is trying to reach out to employees fired by mistake.

Bloomberg’s internal sources claim that some people “were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions." In a typical radical fashion Musk told Twitter employees to wait for news about their employment status via an email and stay home until they’ve been cleared to continue working.

Tech journalist Casey Newton unearthed some internal communication suggesting that Twitter managers were tasked with compiling a list of former employees willing to rejoin the company. The deadline for the alleged list was Sunday.

Given the manner in which these people were let go, it’s only safe to assume that most of them won’t be coming back. Furthermore, some of the fired employees have initiated legal action against Musk. To make matters worse (for Musk) there are rumors that some of the laid-off staff has already been approached by representatives of Meta and Google.

There are also reports (by the Wall Street Journal) that tech startups loaded with venture capital funding are scooping up former Twitter employees en masse. We’re following the matter closely.

