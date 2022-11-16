Musk reveals the relaunch date of Twitter Blue





Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022



Furthermore, in another tweet, Musk shared that if you change your verified name after the new release date, you will lose your checkmark until someone at Twitter confirms that your account meets the platform's Terms of Service.



With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Musk's Twitter acquisition became a saga of biblical proportions. The moment he got behind the wheel of Twitter,



Earlier this month, Twitter began rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on iOS. But a few days later, the platform removed Blue signups following a wave of fake verified accounts. This mess, of course, resulted in some big companies like Omnicom Media Group and General Motors pausing their advertisements on the platform.



The verification check mark becoming something you could pay for raised concerns in the community that someone could simply pay Twitter to verify their account and start spreading misinformation, presenting themselves as someone that could be trusted. This is why the platform decided to add a new gray check mark that you won't be able to purchase. Twitter even released



Well, we guess we have a date for Twitter Blue's relaunch. The man himself, Elon Musk, shared in a tweet that the platform will release Blue Verified on November 29th. The reason for the delay is for the Twitter team to be sure that the service is "rock solid."