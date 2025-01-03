Grab the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus for under $200 at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What better way to start the new year than with a backup power source for home and outdoor use? If that tickles your fancy, we have an awesome suggestion for you. One of EcoFlow's latest small-sized portable power stations, the River 3 Plus, is enjoying a top-notch limited-time sale that brings it under the $200 mark on Amazon.
As far as we know, Amazon is just now launching this generous 33% markdown on the compact 286Wh unit. Yep, the station, released just a few months ago, has never been under $200 on Amazon until now. In other words, if you're looking for a compact, well-designed, and handy portable power companion, this one is definitely the one to get.
So, what's so cool about the River 3 Plus to make it a sensible choice for your home or outdoor adventures? First of all, it has a lovely design. We have a unit for review (stay tuned for the upcoming review), and we can confirm it's lightweight. Moreover, its built-in handle makes transportation super easy. Aside from that, EcoFlow has integrated an extra-bright display that's a real joy to look at.
On top of everything else, the River 3 Plus supports X-Stream charging technology, allowing it to reach 100% power in about an hour via the mains. It can also be charged with solar panels (220W max), vehicles, or gas generators (within an hour).
We also found a nice discount on the same unit at EcoFlow's official store. Over there, users can score a $90 discount, landing the $299.99 station at $209.99. If you already have an account at the official merchant, you can use your EcoFlow credits for cash deductions (provided you have enough credits).
While compact, this bad boy is quite capable. It offers a steady 600W output (1200W surge power) and features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a fast-charging USB-C port, and a 12V Cigarette Lighter port. According to EcoFlow's estimations, you can run a PC console (100W) for a solid two hours, power a 400W fridge for about 30 minutes, and many more. What's more, you get a built-in light with adjustable lighting modes.
Add a 3,000 charging cycle lifespan (to 80%) to this lovely package, and you get a true winner! As you can see, the EcoFlow River 3 is an excellent pick for undemanding users. True, it can't run power-hungry appliances or equipment but meets your basic needs in a jiffy! Get yours at Amazon and save $100 with its limited-time sale.
