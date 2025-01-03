Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Grab the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus for under $200 at Amazon

EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus portable power station with LED lighting, USB and AC ports, displayed with decorative lights.
What better way to start the new year than with a backup power source for home and outdoor use? If that tickles your fancy, we have an awesome suggestion for you. One of EcoFlow's latest small-sized portable power stations, the River 3 Plus, is enjoying a top-notch limited-time sale that brings it under the $200 mark on Amazon.

EcoFlow River 3 Plus: Save $100 for a limited time

Amazon is hosting a top-notch sale on the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus, a compact portable power station with seven outlets and a lightweight design. You can get the unit for $100 off its usual price, landing it under $200.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $90 on the EcoFlow River 3 Plus at the official store

The official EcoFlow Store is also offering the River 3 Plus at discounted prices. Over here, you can get the model for $90 off its usual price. The station weighs only 10.4 lb, making it an ideal companion of outdoor adventures.
$90 off (30%)
$209 99
$299 99
Buy at ECOFLOW

As far as we know, Amazon is just now launching this generous 33% markdown on the compact 286Wh unit. Yep, the station, released just a few months ago, has never been under $200 on Amazon until now. In other words, if you're looking for a compact, well-designed, and handy portable power companion, this one is definitely the one to get.

We also found a nice discount on the same unit at EcoFlow's official store. Over there, users can score a $90 discount, landing the $299.99 station at $209.99. If you already have an account at the official merchant, you can use your EcoFlow credits for cash deductions (provided you have enough credits).

So, what's so cool about the River 3 Plus to make it a sensible choice for your home or outdoor adventures? First of all, it has a lovely design. We have a unit for review (stay tuned for the upcoming review), and we can confirm it's lightweight. Moreover, its built-in handle makes transportation super easy. Aside from that, EcoFlow has integrated an extra-bright display that's a real joy to look at.

While compact, this bad boy is quite capable. It offers a steady 600W output (1200W surge power) and features three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a fast-charging USB-C port, and a 12V Cigarette Lighter port. According to EcoFlow's estimations, you can run a PC console (100W) for a solid two hours, power a 400W fridge for about 30 minutes, and many more. What's more, you get a built-in light with adjustable lighting modes.

On top of everything else, the River 3 Plus supports X-Stream charging technology, allowing it to reach 100% power in about an hour via the mains. It can also be charged with solar panels (220W max), vehicles, or gas generators (within an hour).

Add a 3,000 charging cycle lifespan (to 80%) to this lovely package, and you get a true winner! As you can see, the EcoFlow River 3 is an excellent pick for undemanding users. True, it can't run power-hungry appliances or equipment but meets your basic needs in a jiffy! Get yours at Amazon and save $100 with its limited-time sale.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

