The compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time
If you want to give portable power stations a try, surely, you won't want to start big. And why should you? Start small and build your way up. One of the best options for first-time users looking for small-sized options that are, most importantly, affordable is the EcoFlow RIVER 2. This one will normally set you back just about $220, but it's now 23% off at Amazon.
This markdown knocks the EcoFlow option under $170. To our knowledge, that's also its best price, so you're definitely scoring a bargain right here. The perfect start for your power-independent journeys, right? By the way, you don't have to be a first-time user to enjoy the RIVER 2. It's suitable for just about anyone who needs a backup power source.
Speaking of ports, the RIVER 2 features two 300W AC outlets with a max output of 600W, a single USB-C, two USB-A ports, and a single Cigarette Lighter outlet. And if you think connecting multiple devices at once can cause overloading, think again. The small-sized generator features overload protection, ensuring your gadgets (and station) are safe.
And what happens when it runs out of battery? You can connect it to your AC outlet for a one-hour full recharge. Alternatively, the station supports 110W solar input. The latter method takes slightly more than two hours to juice your EcoFlow station back to 100% with clean and renewable energy. You can also charge it via your vehicle or use the USB-C port, meaning you get four different recharging methods.
So, what do you think? Could this become a worthwhile camping and backup home power companion? Why not! At that price, it's a real treat! Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal and save while you still can.
Right off the bat, we should warn you not to expect wonders from this small and affordable model. With its 256Wh capacity, it's certainly not going to run a full-sized fridge or power-hungry power tools. Instead, you can use its six outlets to run essentials like laptops, blenders, fans, lights, and gaming consoles, to mention just a few.
The RIVER 2 may be small, but it's durable. This fella features LFP battery cells, providing over 3,000 charging cycles before capacity hits 80%. In other words, you can safely use it for up to 10 years without ever considering a replacement!
