The compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time

If you want to give portable power stations a try, surely, you won't want to start big. And why should you? Start small and build your way up. One of the best options for first-time users looking for small-sized options that are, most importantly, affordable is the EcoFlow RIVER 2. This one will normally set you back just about $220, but it's now 23% off at Amazon.This markdown knocks the EcoFlow option under $170. To our knowledge, that's also its best price, so you're definitely scoring a bargain right here. The perfect start for your power-independent journeys, right? By the way, you don't have to be a first-time user to enjoy the RIVER 2. It's suitable for just about anyone who needs a backup power source.Right off the bat, we should warn you not to expect wonders from this small and affordable model. With its 256Wh capacity, it's certainly not going to run a full-sized fridge or power-hungry power tools. Instead, you can use its six outlets to run essentials like laptops, blenders, fans, lights, and gaming consoles, to mention just a few.Speaking of ports, the RIVER 2 features two 300W AC outlets with a max output of 600W, a single USB-C, two USB-A ports, and a single Cigarette Lighter outlet. And if you think connecting multiple devices at once can cause overloading, think again. The small-sized generator features overload protection, ensuring your gadgets (and station) are safe.The RIVER 2 may be small, but it's durable. This fella features LFP battery cells, providing over 3,000 charging cycles before capacity hits 80%. In other words, you can safely use it for up to 10 years without ever considering a replacement!And what happens when it runs out of battery? You can connect it to your AC outlet for a one-hour full recharge. Alternatively, the station supports 110W solar input. The latter method takes slightly more than two hours to juice your EcoFlow station back to 100% with clean and renewable energy. You can also charge it via your vehicle or use the USB-C port, meaning you get four different recharging methods.So, what do you think? Could this become a worthwhile camping and backup home power companion? Why not! At that price, it's a real treat! Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal and save while you still can.