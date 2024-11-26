The well-liked EcoFlow Delta 2 power station is a steal at 60% off on Amazon this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, portable power station seekers. We just found what might very well be this year's best deal on the EcoFlow Delta 2. We've seen it on sale multiple times, with some previous discounts reaching as high as 54% on Amazon. However, the 1024Wh unit has never been 60% off. Not until today.
For what is very likely to be a limited time, you can get the versatile solar generator for less than $400 on Amazon. Normally, you'd have to spend almost $1,000 on the model, which means you're saving a whopping $600 by pulling the trigger. Now, that's what we call a great Black Friday bargain!
Like most other models on the market, the EcoFlow generator works with a compatible app for hands-free use. From there, you can adjust AC charging speeds, set up automation features, etc. The unit has a handy display, providing input and output wattage, remaining battery percentages, and other important info.
Ultimately, the Delta 2 is so cheap right now that it's easily a no-brainer. At that price, it's easily the best value-for-money solar generator for home backup or camping use. Hurry up and save 60% at Amazon this Black Friday.
The EcoFlow station is among this year's best portable power stations, standing out with its multiple outlets. While the Bluetti AC180 has the same 1800W output capacity as the Delta 2, the unit has only 11 ports. However, EcoFlow's generator features an impressive 15 outlets. With six 1800W AC outlets, six USB ports (four USB-A and two USB-C), two DC551 ports, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter port, this big guy provides on-the-go power wherever and whenever you need it.
Our experience with the Delta 2 showed it runs a 1kWh vacuum cleaner for about an hour, charges a laptop about 10 times, powers a big coffee maker for nearly 50 minutes, and juices smartphones about 15 times. Those are just a few appliances and tech we used, but the unit works with various other home and camping gadgets.
Speaking of battery percentages, when they reach 0%, the Delta 2 recharges to 80% in as little as 50 mins via the mains. It supports up to 1200W AC charging speeds and up to 500W solar input. Additionally, the unit packs LiFePO4 battery cells for long-lasting use—up to 10 years, to be exact.
