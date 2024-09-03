Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Hurry up and grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 for 50% off through Amazon’s epic flash sale

Gearing up for fall? Why not consider getting a new portable power station to secure an alternative power source in case something goes wrong in the worst of times? You won't have to cough up an arm and a leg for one, too, especially if you act on Amazon's flash deal on the EcoFlow Delta 2. This high-quality station usually costs almost $1,000, but the stunning discount saves you 50%!

Save 50% on the EcoFlow Delta 2 at Amazon

Ultra-rare, flash deal at Amazon saves you a massive 50% on the EcoFlow Delta 2. This station has never been that cheap, and you won't find the same 50% discount at the official store or Walmart right now. Hurry up and get one soon, because this deal will very likely expire soon.
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 47% on the EcoFlow Delta 2 with 220W panels

You can also bundle the EcoFlow Delta 2 with a 220W solar panel for 47% off. The bi-facial solar panel captures 25% more energy for a more sustainable outdoor power solution. Just like the station alone, this bundle is now at its lowest price, though not for the first time. This deal is super time-sensitive, so hurry up and act while you can.
$771 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Now, it's not every day that you get to see one of the best portable power stations at half their usual price. In fact, we've never come across such a high markdown on the Delta 2 before. To our knowledge, it's been discounted by $400 on several occasions, but this latest $500 price cut is absolutely unparalleled.

This EcoFlow station promises peace of mind, ease of use, and lots of power at your fingertips. Having tried and tested it station extensively, we can safely say it lives up to those promises. It has a respectable 1024Wh capacity and features plenty of ports for various devices (15, to be exact).

You've got six AC outlets with a total of 1800W output (2700W surge), two USB-A fast charging ports, and two standard USB-As. Besides those, the EcoFlow station has two USB-Cs (100W max), a 12.6V 10A car outlet, and two DC5521 outlets for things like printers, routers, etc.

With this fella, you can easily run your 1kWh coffee maker for almost an hour, charge your laptop more than 10 times, or juice up your camera for important family photos as many as 60 times. But there's more awesomeness here. For instance, you get ultra-fast charging speeds that return your Delta 2 from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes with X-Stream fast charge at 1200W.

Then there's the option to expand your station's capacity with optional extra batteries. This model can reach 3kWh, which should be plenty for a weekend getaway.

With super-convenient app control and a long lifespan of up to 10 years, this is indeed one of the best options money can buy in the 1kWh range. Don't sleep on it and get one now; Amazon probably won't keep this ultra-rare discount until tomorrow.
