Hurry up and grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 for 50% off through Amazon’s epic flash sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Gearing up for fall? Why not consider getting a new portable power station to secure an alternative power source in case something goes wrong in the worst of times? You won't have to cough up an arm and a leg for one, too, especially if you act on Amazon's flash deal on the EcoFlow Delta 2. This high-quality station usually costs almost $1,000, but the stunning discount saves you 50%!
Now, it's not every day that you get to see one of the best portable power stations at half their usual price. In fact, we've never come across such a high markdown on the Delta 2 before. To our knowledge, it's been discounted by $400 on several occasions, but this latest $500 price cut is absolutely unparalleled.
You've got six AC outlets with a total of 1800W output (2700W surge), two USB-A fast charging ports, and two standard USB-As. Besides those, the EcoFlow station has two USB-Cs (100W max), a 12.6V 10A car outlet, and two DC5521 outlets for things like printers, routers, etc.
Then there's the option to expand your station's capacity with optional extra batteries. This model can reach 3kWh, which should be plenty for a weekend getaway.
With super-convenient app control and a long lifespan of up to 10 years, this is indeed one of the best options money can buy in the 1kWh range. Don't sleep on it and get one now; Amazon probably won't keep this ultra-rare discount until tomorrow.
Now, it's not every day that you get to see one of the best portable power stations at half their usual price. In fact, we've never come across such a high markdown on the Delta 2 before. To our knowledge, it's been discounted by $400 on several occasions, but this latest $500 price cut is absolutely unparalleled.
This EcoFlow station promises peace of mind, ease of use, and lots of power at your fingertips. Having tried and tested it station extensively, we can safely say it lives up to those promises. It has a respectable 1024Wh capacity and features plenty of ports for various devices (15, to be exact).
You've got six AC outlets with a total of 1800W output (2700W surge), two USB-A fast charging ports, and two standard USB-As. Besides those, the EcoFlow station has two USB-Cs (100W max), a 12.6V 10A car outlet, and two DC5521 outlets for things like printers, routers, etc.
With this fella, you can easily run your 1kWh coffee maker for almost an hour, charge your laptop more than 10 times, or juice up your camera for important family photos as many as 60 times. But there's more awesomeness here. For instance, you get ultra-fast charging speeds that return your Delta 2 from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes with X-Stream fast charge at 1200W.
Then there's the option to expand your station's capacity with optional extra batteries. This model can reach 3kWh, which should be plenty for a weekend getaway.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Sep, 2024Hurry up and grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 for 50% off through Amazon’s epic flash sale
21 Aug, 2024The compact Anker 535 portable power station drops to a new all-time low at Amazon
17 Aug, 2024This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
16 Aug, 2024The Explorer 2000 Plus gets a massive discount for Jackery's Backup Sale
15 Aug, 2024This limited-time Anker SOLIX F1200 power station deal at Amazon is just too good to be ignored
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: