Limited-time deal on the EcoFlow Delta 1300 lets you secure an alternative power source for less

If you live in a place where power outages often come without notice, getting a backup power source is more than sensible. Granted, portable power stations aren’t the most budget-friendly items. On the bright side, merchants like Amazon regularly offer deals on many of the most popular stations. Right now, for instance, the retailer is offering EcoFlow’s highly capable Delta 1300 at a $300 cheaper price for a limited time.At 27% off, the station drops to its best price for 2024 only for the second time since the beginning of this year. The last time this limited-time deal was live, it remained active on Amazon for less than two weeks. In other words, if you’d like to secure an alternative source of power for your home or off-grid camping experiences, now’s definitely the time to act on EcoFlow’s power station with 1260Wh capacity.As far as we know, the Delta 1300 received regular yet time-sensitive price cuts last year. Then again, almost all of those were much less generous than the current Amazon deal. In fact, the only time the station has been cheaper than it is right now was back on Black Friday when shoppers could get it for less than $720.What makes this portable power station stand out? Firstly and most importantly, it comes with crazy-fast charging speeds. EcoFlow claims that this bad boy recharges as much as 10 times faster than most other portable power stations. With the standard AC cable, users can replenish 0-80% of the battery in only 60 minutes. If you opt for solar charging, you can juice up the Delta 1300 to 80% in as little as 3.5 hours with ideal conditions.Aside from the impressive charging speeds, the EcoFlow station with 1.2kW capacity can charge quite a number of devices at the same time (up to 13). It features six AC outlets that let you safely recharge tools, equipment, and appliances up to 1800W. The station is also equipped with four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one DC car port.If there’s any downside to the Delta 1300, it’s undoubtedly its less-than-ideal lifespan. According to EcoFlow, this station starts losing capacity after just 800 cycles, while competitors like Anker’s SOLIX C1000 will retain their full capacity for as much as 3,000 cycles.