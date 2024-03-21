Snag the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds at a killer 46% discount this Spring Sale

There's no denying that Amazon has made a name for itself in the hardware department. Its Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets are liked for their affordability, among other things. Then again, the brand remains with a limited presence in the earbuds market.





For one, its Echo Buds are nowhere as popular as Apple's industry-leading AirPods models. On the bright side, those are super affordable, and they even got a great discount this Amazon Spring Sale. Through this Spring Sale deal, Amazon's in-house earbuds are an option you shouldn't ignore if you need low-cost earbuds right now.

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case $65 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wireless Charging Case $65 off (46%) Buy at Amazon









Both versions are marked down by a huge 65 bucks from list prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively, and in addition to being a "Big Spring" affair, this feels a lot like a clearance sale to us. That means that we'd definitely not be shocked if Amazon discontinued the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at the end of this promotion, sticking to selling just the lower-end and lower-cost 2023 generation.





That's merely an educated guess on our part, mind you, but whether or not these bad boys will go out of stock for good in the next few days, they're certainly worth your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money right now.



