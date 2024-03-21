Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Snag the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds at a killer 46% discount this Spring Sale

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds at a killer 46% discount this Spring Sale
There's no denying that Amazon has made a name for itself in the hardware department. Its Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets are liked for their affordability, among other things. Then again, the brand remains with a limited presence in the earbuds market. 

For one, its Echo Buds are nowhere as popular as Apple's industry-leading AirPods models. On the bright side, those are super affordable, and they even got a great discount this Amazon Spring Sale. Through this Spring Sale deal, Amazon's in-house earbuds are an option you shouldn't ignore if you need low-cost earbuds right now. 

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case
$65 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wireless Charging Case
$65 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Although the latest Echo Buds edition is from last year, we're here today to recommend the 2021 release at new record low prices. That's right, the second-gen model is cheaper than ever with your choice of a wired or wireless charging case for its maker's Big Spring sale.

Both versions are marked down by a huge 65 bucks from list prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively, and in addition to being a "Big Spring" affair, this feels a lot like a clearance sale to us. That means that we'd definitely not be shocked if Amazon discontinued the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at the end of this promotion, sticking to selling just the lower-end and lower-cost 2023 generation.

That's merely an educated guess on our part, mind you, but whether or not these bad boys will go out of stock for good in the next few days, they're certainly worth your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money right now. 

Are they better than Samsung's deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2? At first glance, not really, but if you consider the hands-free Alexa assistance, stylish design, powerful active noise cancellation, top-shelf overall sound, IPX4 water resistance, and... decent battery life, you'll probably find that they're not far behind and thus could prove to be the best budget wireless earbuds for you.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced

Latest News

Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
The Big Spring Sale makes the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) dirt-cheap for a limited time
The Big Spring Sale makes the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) dirt-cheap for a limited time
Epic Big Spring Sale offer lands the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro at its best price on Amazon
Epic Big Spring Sale offer lands the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless