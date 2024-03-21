Up Next:
Snag the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds at a killer 46% discount this Spring Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's no denying that Amazon has made a name for itself in the hardware department. Its Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets are liked for their affordability, among other things. Then again, the brand remains with a limited presence in the earbuds market.
For one, its Echo Buds are nowhere as popular as Apple's industry-leading AirPods models. On the bright side, those are super affordable, and they even got a great discount this Amazon Spring Sale. Through this Spring Sale deal, Amazon's in-house earbuds are an option you shouldn't ignore if you need low-cost earbuds right now.
Although the latest Echo Buds edition is from last year, we're here today to recommend the 2021 release at new record low prices. That's right, the second-gen model is cheaper than ever with your choice of a wired or wireless charging case for its maker's Big Spring sale.
Both versions are marked down by a huge 65 bucks from list prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively, and in addition to being a "Big Spring" affair, this feels a lot like a clearance sale to us. That means that we'd definitely not be shocked if Amazon discontinued the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at the end of this promotion, sticking to selling just the lower-end and lower-cost 2023 generation.
That's merely an educated guess on our part, mind you, but whether or not these bad boys will go out of stock for good in the next few days, they're certainly worth your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money right now.
Are they better than Samsung's deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2? At first glance, not really, but if you consider the hands-free Alexa assistance, stylish design, powerful active noise cancellation, top-shelf overall sound, IPX4 water resistance, and... decent battery life, you'll probably find that they're not far behind and thus could prove to be the best budget wireless earbuds for you.
Things that are NOT allowed: