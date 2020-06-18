iOS Apple Camera 5G

Leak shows prior assumption about 5G Apple iPhone 12 cameras may be wrong

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 18, 2020, 12:53 PM
If you're a regular PhoneArena reader, you probably have a good idea what the 2020 5G Apple iPhone 12 family looks like by now. If not, we can explain the new design by calling it a combination of the iPhone 4 with its flat sides and the edge-to-edge notched display that has become the "face" of the iPhone since 2017. On the back is the same square camera module that everyone was laughing at last year at this time. As it turned out, the rear camera module on the 2019 iPhone 11 family looks much better in person than the renders portrayed.

New CAD image of the iPhone 12 suggests only one model will get the LiDAR depth sensor


Recently, some new renders of the iPhone 12 family surfaced along with molds for the four upcoming models and a CAD image of the iPhone 12 Pro. Today, a tweet from EverythingApplePro carried another CAD leak and you might notice that something is different. Only the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max includes the LiDAR time-of-flight depth sensor. Previously, all four 2020 iPhones were rumored to include the LiDAR sensor which will add enhanced AR capabilities  to the iPhone along with improved portrait photos and more.


But before you get upset about the possibility that only one iPhone 12 model will sport the depth sensor, other tipsters are not in line with the CAD image. Ben Gaskin claims that the new CAD illustration "is not complete." He tweeted that the CAD design is good enough for case manufacturers to use since the dimensions, the buttons and the form factor are correct. Put in the form of a dream, like he always does when discussing a leak on Twitter, Gaskin wrote, "I just had a dream, the voice said to me: This version of CAD is wrong. Dimentions (sic), form, and buttons are right, enough for the case manufacturing. But they don’t need data from the front and back camera layout. So they just used the old one. We need to wait. Final data in July." It is worth mentioning that fellow tipster Jon Prosser replied to Gaskin's tweet with a thumbs-up emoji.

Last year, Apple won over several long time Android users (including yours truly) with a few key changes. Apple's decision to equip the iPhone 11 line with larger batteries was huge. Apple said that the iPhone 11 ran one hour longer than the iPhone XR which at the time had the best battery life of any iPhone. Apple stated that it added four additional hours of battery life to the iPhone 11 Pro (compared to the iPhone XS) and five extra hours to the iPhone 11 Pro Max (compared to the iPhone XS Max). Apple also added the Ultra-Wide camera to the 2019 models and took the level of water resistance to a new record for the iPhone. Last year's phones are resistant to splashes from common liquids like soda, coffee, and tea. In addition, the Pro units can be submerged to a depth of over 13 feet for as long as 30 minutes.

This year, Apple will once again equip its new handsets with larger capacity batteries. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumored to be powered by a 4400mAh battery compared to the 3969mAh battery inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max. But the new iPhones will definitely need this additional power since they will support 5G connectivity. In addition, the screen on the Pro units will feature a 120Hz refresh rate that updates the display 120 times each second. And EverythingApplePro has previously discussed a 15% increase in the loudness of the speakers on the upcoming Apple handsets.

Apple is expected to release a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four phones will feature an AMOLED display and will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic packed with 15 billion transistors in each chip. The standard models will include 4GB of memory with 6GB of memory inside the Pro units. Storage options will begin at 128GB.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees Apple unveiling the new models in September as usual with a release expected for the following month.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 12 leaks (12 updates)

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

