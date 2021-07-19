Poll: Do you use the macro camera on your phone?





With so many almost "homologated" parts in today's smartphones, manufacturers logically focus on the camera. It can be the deciding factor, the "make-or-break" thing for most people. This approach has resulted in another arms race between phones.





Hundreds of megapixels, double, triple, quadruple camera systems. But are those really useful? What's the point of having four cameras on the back, when you're going to mainly use the main camera (pun intended). And sometimes the ultrawide, perhaps.





There are telephoto lenses, monochrome sensors, depth cameras, and the subject of today's poll - macro cameras, on the back of modern smartphones. Do you have a macro camera on your phone? And if so, do you use it on a regular basis? I really like macro shots (almost won an award once snapping a confused bee up close with my phone) but I must admit - I rarely use the macro lately, if at all.

Do you use the macro camera on your phone? Yes, all the time! Snapped a few macros when I first got it but that was it Nah, it's a gimmick I don't have a macro camera on my phone Yes, all the time! 16% Snapped a few macros when I first got it but that was it 24% Nah, it's a gimmick 24% I don't have a macro camera on my phone 36%





Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below. Is it a gimmick, or an irreplaceable photography tool that helps us express our deepest artistic impulses?





I want more polls!

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up