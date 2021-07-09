Poll: How long do you keep your phone?0
With phone manufacturers dishing out new models every year (sometimes twice a year even) we’re up to a point where somebody’s bound to ask: Where do all these phones end? Are people constantly buying them?
How long do you keep your phone? Do you change it every year when a new model enters the market? Many people get their phones with a plan and they’re sort of bound to keep them for two or three years until the contract runs out.
There are also tech extremists who change their phones several times a year, although I can predict they’d be the minority in this poll. All this begs some really important questions. Questions about the environment, consumerism, smartphone evolution, the so-called planned obsolescence, serious stuff!
But we’ll delve more deeply into that after we've seen the results. Please vote in our poll and share your thoughts and comments in the section below.
