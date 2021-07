Poll: How long do you keep your phone?

How long do you keep your phone? Less than one year (gotta stay trendy!) One year Two years (or until my plan runs out) Three to five years (them phones work just fine!) As long as possible (until the battery is dead and there are no software updates) Less than one year (gotta stay trendy!) 6.4% One year 15.2% Two years (or until my plan runs out) 27.2% Three to five years (them phones work just fine!) 36.8% As long as possible (until the battery is dead and there are no software updates) 14.4%



But we’ll delve more deeply into that after we've seen the results. Please vote in our poll and share your thoughts and comments in the section below.





You can find other polls below:

It’s time for our inspirational, eye-opening Friday poll! I’m kinda joking here but seriously - we can learn a lot by doing this stuff.With phone manufacturers dishing out new models every year (sometimes twice a year even) we’re up to a point where somebody’s bound to ask: Where do all these phones end? Are people constantly buying them?I remember the times (old!) when buying a phone was almost a lifetime investment. Nowadays, though, people seem to upgrade their phones on a regular basis. How regular exactly? Well, we’re about to find out!How long do you keep your phone? Do you change it every year when a new model enters the market? Many people get their phones with a plan and they’re sort of bound to keep them for two or three years until the contract runs out.Software updates also play a big part in this. iPhones tend to do better on longevity - getting up to 5 years of updates and many people hold on to their iPhone 7 ,8, X devices until their batteries die or they absolutely need to upgrade.There are also tech extremists who change their phones several times a year, although I can predict they’d be the minority in this poll. All this begs some really important questions. Questions about the environment, consumerism, smartphone evolution, the so-called planned obsolescence, serious stuff!