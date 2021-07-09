Poll: How long do you keep your phone?

How long do you keep your phone? Less than one year (gotta stay trendy!) One year Two years (or until my plan runs out) Three to five years (them phones work just fine!) As long as possible (until the battery is dead and there are no software updates) Less than one year (gotta stay trendy!) 6.4% One year 15.2% Two years (or until my plan runs out) 27.2% Three to five years (them phones work just fine!) 36.8% As long as possible (until the battery is dead and there are no software updates) 14.4%



But we’ll delve more deeply into that after we've seen the results. Please vote in our poll and share your thoughts and comments in the section below.





You can find other polls below:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up