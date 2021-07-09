$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Polls

Poll: How long do you keep your phone?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: How long do you keep your phone?
It’s time for our inspirational, eye-opening Friday poll! I’m kinda joking here but seriously - we can learn a lot by doing this stuff.

With phone manufacturers dishing out new models every year (sometimes twice a year even) we’re up to a point where somebody’s bound to ask: Where do all these phones end? Are people constantly buying them?

I remember the times (old!) when buying a phone was almost a lifetime investment. Nowadays, though, people seem to upgrade their phones on a regular basis. How regular exactly? Well, we’re about to find out!

How long do you keep your phone? Do you change it every year when a new model enters the market? Many people get their phones with a plan and they’re sort of bound to keep them for two or three years until the contract runs out.

Software updates also play a big part in this. iPhones tend to do better on longevity - getting up to 5 years of updates and many people hold on to their iPhone 7,8, X devices until their batteries die or they absolutely need to upgrade.

There are also tech extremists who change their phones several times a year, although I can predict they’d be the minority in this poll. All this begs some really important questions. Questions about the environment, consumerism, smartphone evolution, the so-called planned obsolescence, serious stuff!

How long do you keep your phone?

Vote View Result

But we’ll delve more deeply into that after we've seen the results. Please vote in our poll and share your thoughts and comments in the section below.

