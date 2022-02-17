Poll: Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone?

Do you use one-handed mode?

Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone? Yes, all the time Yes, rarely Tried it once and didn't like it No, I've never used it No, I didn't know it existed I don't care Other (in the comments) Yes, all the time 4.76% Yes, rarely 23.81% Tried it once and didn't like it 19.05% No, I've never used it 44.44% No, I didn't know it existed 1.59% I don't care 4.76% Other (in the comments) 1.59%

Different manufacturers implement this in different ways but the result is the same - the screen shrinks to the right or left side (depending on the hand you’re using) to allow your thumb to reach every corner.I know I don’t. There’s something diminishing about it - having a 7-inch phone and looking at just a portion of the screen in order to be able to operate it. To me it’s a basic design flaw. If you need to shrink the display to operate your smartphone comfortably, why not make it smaller in the first place? I know, consuming media and stuff - yeah, yeah, yeah - everything looks better on a bigger screen.Nevertheless, I’m pretty curious how many of you guys use the dreadful one-handed mode on your smartphones? Hit the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.