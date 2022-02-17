Poll: Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone?2
The latest and greatest (no - really, it’s the best Samsung phone out there) Galaxy S22 Ultra model is huge with its 6.8-inch display, and this creates a problem. While I was fiddling with the Ultra during our preview shots, I found it hard to operate the phone with one hand, I mean it was near to impossible.
Not only is the Galaxy S22 Ultra quite big and heavy but it’s also pretty slippery. That’s where the one-handed mode comes into play. Or it should, at least. This is the focus of today’s poll - do you ever use one-handed mode?
What is one-handed mode?
Okay, It’s not like everyone knows smartphones come with such a feature. If it wasn’t for my job I wouldn’t have known. One-handed mode is basically a clever trick that shrinks the screen to one side in order to allow easier (I mean to make it possible, let’s be frank) one-handed operation.
Different manufacturers implement this in different ways but the result is the same - the screen shrinks to the right or left side (depending on the hand you’re using) to allow your thumb to reach every corner.
Do you use one-handed mode?
I know I don’t. There’s something diminishing about it - having a 7-inch phone and looking at just a portion of the screen in order to be able to operate it. To me it’s a basic design flaw. If you need to shrink the display to operate your smartphone comfortably, why not make it smaller in the first place? I know, consuming media and stuff - yeah, yeah, yeah - everything looks better on a bigger screen.
Nevertheless, I’m pretty curious how many of you guys use the dreadful one-handed mode on your smartphones? Hit the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
