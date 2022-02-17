 Poll: Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Polls

Poll: Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Poll: Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone?
Smartphones nowadays are huge - pushing the 7-inch display mark. I remember the time when a 5-inch phone was considered big, and a few years later “compact” smartphones came with 4.7-inch displays. Now we have an iPhone that’s called “mini”, sporting a 5.4-inch screen, and things aren’t going to get any better with the foldable giants.

The latest and greatest (no - really, it’s the best Samsung phone out there) Galaxy S22 Ultra model is huge with its 6.8-inch display, and this creates a problem. While I was fiddling with the Ultra during our preview shots, I found it hard to operate the phone with one hand, I mean it was near to impossible.

Not only is the Galaxy S22 Ultra quite big and heavy but it’s also pretty slippery. That’s where the one-handed mode comes into play. Or it should, at least. This is the focus of today’s poll - do you ever use one-handed mode?

What is one-handed mode?


Okay, It’s not like everyone knows smartphones come with such a feature. If it wasn’t for my job I wouldn’t have known. One-handed mode is basically a clever trick that shrinks the screen to one side in order to allow easier (I mean to make it possible, let’s be frank) one-handed operation.


Different manufacturers implement this in different ways but the result is the same - the screen shrinks to the right or left side (depending on the hand you’re using) to allow your thumb to reach every corner.

Do you use one-handed mode?


I know I don’t. There’s something diminishing about it - having a 7-inch phone and looking at just a portion of the screen in order to be able to operate it. To me it’s a basic design flaw. If you need to shrink the display to operate your smartphone comfortably, why not make it smaller in the first place? I know, consuming media and stuff - yeah, yeah, yeah - everything looks better on a bigger screen.

Do you use one-handed mode on your smartphone?

Vote View Result


Nevertheless, I’m pretty curious how many of you guys use the dreadful one-handed mode on your smartphones? Hit the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

More Polls:
Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
poll
poll
Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
Feb 11, 2022, 1:39 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?
Jan 28, 2022, 2:51 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Have you ever used Samsung DeX?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Have you ever used Samsung DeX?
Jan 21, 2022, 2:22 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens. Flat screens win!
poll
poll
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens. Flat screens win!
Jan 14, 2022, 2:20 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's MWC 2022 event live stream teased as a 'new era of connected mobile devices'
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's MWC 2022 event live stream teased as a 'new era of connected mobile devices'
Twitter's 'Good Bots' label is rolling out for everyone
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter's 'Good Bots' label is rolling out for everyone
Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost too cheap to be true today only
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost too cheap to be true today only
-60%
New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world
Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount
-$110
New York Attorney General issues AirTag misuse warning and safety tips
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New York Attorney General issues AirTag misuse warning and safety tips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless