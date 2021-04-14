Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Motorola Samsung Apple Articles Google 5G

Do you really need a 5G phone right now?

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 14, 2021, 9:20 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you really need a 5G phone right now?
  • No, median 5G network speeds are comparable to 4G ones right now, and coverage is worse; you can put off that '5G phone' upgrade for 2022. 

With sub-$300 phones like the new Galaxy A32 that we just reviewed, the question for new buyers whether they need a 5G phone or not, given the state of the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T 5G networks rollout so far, is becoming increasingly moot.

For those who feel left out, though, and are wondering if they need to upgrade their good ol' 4G LTE phone to something more modern, the answer is pretty simple: not really. Why? Well, let's look at some numbers.

5G vs 4G phone prices


No, it's not that anymore, and one look at our best budget 5G phones roundup will tell you why. With the Galaxy A32 5G being $282 over at Samsung, through the $799 iPhone 12, all the way to the $1199 Galaxy S21 Ultra, the 5G phone prices are no longer a factor to weigh your choice against in 2021.


T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T 5G network coverage


Is this a trick question? T-Mobile supposedly has the best 5G network among the big three US carriers, but that's not really saying much, given that its span relies predominantly on the slow low-band "Extended Range 5G" spectrum whose end-user advantages over 4G LTE are dubious at best. The much faster "Ultra Capacity 5G" mid- and high-bands will be fully deployed to 200 million people by 2022, so no need to worry about a 5G phone upgrade on T-Mobile before then.


The so-called "Nationwide 5G" carrier networks of AT&T and Big Red have puny coverage outside of big city areas, and that is especially true in the case of the largest carrier with the best LTE footprint - Verizon. Its 4G LTE network, however, is unsurpassed when it comes to coverage and reliability, so your 4G phone will do for the foreseeable future here as well.


AT&T also splits its 5G coverage to "Nationwide 5G" for the low bands and "5G+" for the faster mids and highs. It wants to hit a C-band 5G coverage goal of 100+ million Americans at some point in "early 2023." Until then... you guessed it... the low and slow "nationwide" dominates its current 5G coverage that reportedly blankets over 230 million people.



T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T 5G network speeds


Again nope. The biggest 5G network advantage for the end user at the moment produces speeds that are either comparable or often worse than those that the robust 4G LTE networks of America's three largest carriers offer.

While Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T have all won "fastest network" tests this year by different methodologies and measuring different things, the fact of the matter is that the median 5G download speeds in the US taken as a whole are nothing to write home about compared to 4G LTE speeds, while the "older" network still offers superior coverage and reliability. 

At last count, T-Mobile's average 5G speeds were 58Mbps - while technically the fastest in the nation, they aren't impressive compared to the true median download speeds on a 4G LTE network, and we mustn't forget that those also include a lot of rural coverage, too. This 4G vs 5G speeds snapshot on Verizon's budding n48 bands spectrum tells you all you need to know about the current state of 5G network affairs, and what's left to consider is 4G LTE network coverage.


Not really worth the extra drain on the battery while trying to connect to a 5G network now, is it? Even in the 2022-2023 period, those covered by 'Ultra Capacity 5G' network will see an increase in average speeds to 400Mbps, says T-Mobile, or about what Verizon is able to pull off with its 4G CBRS rollout right now, so don't worry if your phone doesn't sport a flashy 5G icon just yet.


That's not to say that a glorious network future isn't just around the corner, a time when cars and fridges, phones and virtual reality platforms, will all be hooked up in one big 5G mesh with unrivaled capacity. The question, though, was whether you really need a 5G phone right now, and the answer is "nah, but maybe in 2022." Or 2023. What do you think?

Do you really need a 5G phone right now?

Vote View Result

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Review - Fitness band on steroids
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13/Pro 5G renders show off smaller notch, updated cameras
Popular stories
Sony debuts the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - first phones with variable telephoto lenses
Popular stories
Apple announces 'Spring Loaded' iPad Pro event for April 20th

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless