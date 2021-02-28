Verizon says that if you're having this issue, turn off 5G
Verizon has been heavily promoting its 5G network, even running a new television campaign starring actor Samuel Jackson. Still, today on the Verizon Support Twitter feed, the nation's largest carrier tweeted that subscribers having battery life issues should turn on LTE. In other words, Verizon is saying to turn of 5G if you need to conserve battery life. While the tweet is no longer available, The Verge posted a screen grab of the tweet.
This isn't something that is Verizon's problem alone. Low-band 5G might travel longer distances and penetrate structures better, but it hardly delivers the fast data speeds consumers expect from 5G. That is why there is such demand for mid-band spectrum and explains why a record-breaking $81 billion was recently received in bids for C-band spectrum that was auctioned off by the FCC. Verizon spent over $45 billion for 3,500 licenses and AT&T paid over $23 billion for 1,600 licenses. T-Mobile spent only $9 billion for 162 licenses, but that's because the company picked up plenty of mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum with its $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint.
The mid-band spectrum won at auction includes airwaves in the 3.7GHz-3.98GHz range and it won't be available in many instances until later this year. That means that in some areas, Verizon and AT&T subscribers might continue to experience disappointing 5G speeds for the rest of the year. T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint has already given the nation's second largest carrier a head start in the use of mid-band airwaves for 5G.