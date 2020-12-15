Get this stylish new Diesel smartwatch by Christmas at a crazy low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's 2020, mind you, and even if we only consider the announcement date of the Diesel On Fadelight, it's still pretty early for the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer to clear out its inventory. It seems safe to assume the Android and iOS-compatible device never clicked with mainstream audiences, which may have something to do with an arguably excessive $275 list price.
That's down to a measly (and somewhat random) $97.18 at the time of this writing, and yes, Woot is ready to guarantee you'll receive your package "by Christmas" if you place your order in the next two days... or while supplies last. The orders themselves are actually fulfilled by Amazon, but before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind you'll have to settle for a 90-day limited warranty to qualify for the full 65 percent discount.
By no means a powerhouse when pitted against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 6 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Diesel On Fadelight packs a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and a modest 512MB RAM. But at less than 100 bucks, it's hard to argue with a smartwatch that features everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to untethered GPS connectivity, NFC support for wrist payments, Google Assistant integration, multi-day battery life (in an energy-saving Extended Mode), and a fully swim-proof design.
Speaking of the love-it-or-hate-it design, that includes a transparent blue silicone strap and a robust but not oversized 43mm aluminum case. Not a bad combo when you think about it, eh?