Fossil finally launches the Diesel Fadelite smartwatch revealed at CES 2020
The smartwatch features the so-called “Globe” dial that allows users to manipulate it with just a touch. The moving globe lets you add two more time zones to be shown on the dial. Furthermore, Diesel Fadelite comes with weather effects and interactive dial animations that show real-time weather conditions.
Specs-wise, the Fadelite sports a rather small 1.19-inch display (390 x 390 pixels resolution), untethered GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, LED flash, 4GB of storage, 512MB RAM, integrated heart rate sensor, gyroscope, and NFC payments support.
Also, Diesel Fadelite's battery should provide about 24 hours of usage time, as well as 2 additional days with battery saving mode. It's also worth mentioning that the smartwatch works with phones running Android 6.0 and up (excluding Go Edition) or iOS 12.0 and newer.