Fossil finally launches the Diesel Fadelite smartwatch revealed at CES 2020

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 14, 2020, 6:48 PM
Fossil finally launches the Diesel Fadelite smartwatch revealed at CES 2020
The new Diesel MDJ Fadelite limited edition is finally available for purchase in the United States. Unveiled early this year at CES 2020, the smartwatch is based on the Wear OS platform and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The smartwatch costs just $270 and can be purchased via Diesel stores, online at www.diesel.com, and from select retailers across the US.

Diesel Fadelite features a smaller 43mm case size and comes with a transparent strap that's available in four colorways: red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case. The hardware is encased in a translucent hardshell nylon case that should provide durability while maintaining the lightweight feel.

The smartwatch features the so-called “Globe” dial that allows users to manipulate it with just a touch. The moving globe lets you add two more time zones to be shown on the dial. Furthermore, Diesel Fadelite comes with weather effects and interactive dial animations that show real-time weather conditions.

Specs-wise, the Fadelite sports a rather small 1.19-inch display (390 x 390 pixels resolution), untethered GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, LED flash, 4GB of storage, 512MB RAM, integrated heart rate sensor, gyroscope, and NFC payments support.

Also, Diesel Fadelite's battery should provide about 24 hours of usage time, as well as 2 additional days with battery saving mode. It's also worth mentioning that the smartwatch works with phones running Android 6.0 and up (excluding Go Edition) or iOS 12.0 and newer.

