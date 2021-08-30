Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
If you have yet purchased Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy Z Fold 3, we might entice you with a decent deal on the more traditional Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Samsung’s flagship is now on sale at Amazon, so if you’d rather pay for the phone’s outright price instead of committing to a long-term contract, you might want to check out this deal.
It’s important to add that Amazon is selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra5G, which will work on most GSM network like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as CDMA networks such as Sprint, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.
Also, it looks like the Phantom Black version of the phone is the only one that’s getting the $200 discount. That being said, if you can afford to pay more than $1,000 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (yes, even with the discount), make sure to click that widget above to get your unit.