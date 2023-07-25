Fitbit Inspire 3 is 20% off on Amazon, but make sure you pick the right color
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is on sale once again on Amazon, but out of the three colors available, only the lilac version is getting a juicy discount. It’s an uncommon color more popular among women, although I'd definitely wear that in certain scenarios.
Joke aside, both the black and yellow versions of Fitbit’s fitness tracker are available for purchase for a little bit less than $100, so they’re not getting any discounts. However, if you don’t mind the lilac color, you’ll be saving 20 percent when you get this particular version of Fitbit Inspire 3.
When connected to your phone, the Fitbit Inspire 3 provides calls, texts and app notifications. The color touchscreen is fully customizable with clock faces, and the device itself is water resistant (up to 50 meters / 164 feet).
The fitness tracker comes with many features that promise to help you relief stress, including relax breathing and mindfulness sessions, which will provide users with daily stress management scores to see if things are improving or not.
The same goes for the sleep tracker, which not only automatically tracks sleep, but also offers detailed information about everything sleep-related including a sleep score. All sorts of other useful features are included with the Fitbit Inspire 3, such as smart wake vibrating alarm, sleep mode, menstrual health tracking, SpO2 tracking, and much more. It’s a neat wearable device that’s totally worth the money if you’re looking for such a product.
One of the best Fitbit fitness trackers, the Inspire 3 comes with 6 months of Premium membership, which offers personalized insights, advanced analytics and a lot more. Keep in mind that this is only available for new and returning Premium subscribers. Also, you’ll have to activate the trial within 60 days of device activation.
More importantly, the Inspire 3 offers all-day activity tracking and 24/7 hear rate, along with more than 20 exercise modes. Not sure how accurate its sensors are, but it can send notifications in case of high or low heart rate.
