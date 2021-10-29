Everybody gets 5G on Cricket Wireless now

Everybody gets 5G on Cricket Wireless now2
As long as you actually live in a city where Ma Bell's low-band 5G signal is available, you can now get a tiny speed boost and a shiny new icon on your (supporting) mobile device for as little as $30 a month.
The $30, $40, and $55 plans no longer come with a pesky 8Mbps speed limit either, although that might prove more of a problem than a benefit for users on the two cheapest service options.
Getting 5G access across the board, however, feels like a natural and long overdue change that brings the AT&T-owned wireless service provider on the same boat as Metro by T-Mobile, for instance. Curiously enough, the only AT&T Prepaid plan with 5G is still the costliest of the bunch, setting you back $60 a month, while the $30, $40, and $50 options remain 4G LTE-limited... for the time being.
The nation's third-largest carrier is clearly betting big on the Cricket brand, which seems to be paying off with a jump of more than two million subscribers in the last two years alone to a new grand total of 12.4 million people.