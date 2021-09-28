Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
T-Mobile 5G Metro

Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far
T-Mobile is seemingly trying to woo current Boost and Cricket customers by making them an offer they can't refuse with a $25/month 5G unlimited plan. Why DISH's Boost and AT&T's Cricket customers?

Well, they are the ones most likely to be looking for the Metro by T-Mobile type of service, plus the Un-carrier wouldn't miss to rub some salt in DISH's Boost wound, given the recent legal spat between them. Moreover, Verizon's Visible also has a $25/month plan but it's for a party of four.

So, what's on offer in the new Metro 5G unlimited plan deal

Cheapest unlimited 5G plan and a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G phone


Metro by T-Mobile will be running the $25/month single line 5G unlimited plan promo for switchers until October 15, and it is available if you sign up in Metro stores that are getting few and far between. Here's Metro's new 5G plan deal finer print:

  • $25/month for 1-line of unlimited smartphone data (tethering not included, limited tethering included with Boost $50 plan); unlimited while on-network. Offer requires qualifying port-in, trade-in ($10+ value) & ID validation. Excludes phone numbers currently on T‑Mobile or active on Metro in past 180 days. Tax due at point-of-sale on pre-rebate price. Rebate provided in form of credit against regular purchase price at time of sale and has no cash value. May not be combinable with certain other offers.
  • After 24 months, $25 plan price may increase. Limited time offer, in-store only. Comparison between 1-line w/Metro for $25 plan vs. Boost $50 and Cricket $55 Monthly Unlimited plans.
  • Other terms: If congested, heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) may notice lower speeds & Metro customers may notice lower speeds vs. T‑Mobile, due to data prioritization. Video streaming at DVD quality (480p).

Metro is quick to point out that $25/month is nothing compared to the $50 that Boost or $55 that Cricket charge for their 5G unlimited plans. Well, unlimited is a conditional term, as you might see your speeds drop if you pass the 35GB data consumption there's a threshold will all but the most expensive 5G plans anyway. 

This may be America's cheapest 5G unlimited plan ever offered, so if you are on the fence about porting your number to Metro by T-Mobile, it's now or never.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple's Beats Flex earphones are somehow pricier than ever, but not from Amazon
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's Beats Flex earphones are somehow pricier than ever, but not from Amazon
Amazon's hot new fire sale makes 2019's Fire HD 10 tablet cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new fire sale makes 2019's Fire HD 10 tablet cheaper than ever before
-$94
Android 12.1 tips the Google Pixel Fold interface, from taskbar to split-screen
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Android 12.1 tips the Google Pixel Fold interface, from taskbar to split-screen
New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life
T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others
-$800
FCC's $1.89 billion plan to rip and replace Huawei's gear from rural networks opens next month
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC's $1.89 billion plan to rip and replace Huawei's gear from rural networks opens next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless