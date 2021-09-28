Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far

Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far0
Well, they are the ones most likely to be looking for the Metro by T-Mobile type of service, plus the Un-carrier wouldn't miss to rub some salt in DISH's Boost wound, given the recent legal spat between them. Moreover, Verizon's Visible also has a $25/month plan but it's for a party of four.
Cheapest unlimited 5G plan and a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G phone
Metro by T-Mobile will be running the $25/month single line 5G unlimited plan promo for switchers until October 15, and it is available if you sign up in Metro stores that are getting few and far between. Here's Metro's new 5G plan deal finer print:
- $25/month for 1-line of unlimited smartphone data (tethering not included, limited tethering included with Boost $50 plan); unlimited while on-network. Offer requires qualifying port-in, trade-in ($10+ value) & ID validation. Excludes phone numbers currently on T‑Mobile or active on Metro in past 180 days. Tax due at point-of-sale on pre-rebate price. Rebate provided in form of credit against regular purchase price at time of sale and has no cash value. May not be combinable with certain other offers.
- After 24 months, $25 plan price may increase. Limited time offer, in-store only. Comparison between 1-line w/Metro for $25 plan vs. Boost $50 and Cricket $55 Monthly Unlimited plans.
- Other terms: If congested, heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) may notice lower speeds & Metro customers may notice lower speeds vs. T‑Mobile, due to data prioritization. Video streaming at DVD quality (480p).
Metro is quick to point out that $25/month is nothing compared to the $50 that Boost or $55 that Cricket charge for their 5G unlimited plans. Well, unlimited is a conditional term, as you might see your speeds drop if you pass the 35GB data consumption there's a threshold will all but the most expensive 5G plans anyway.
This may be America's cheapest 5G unlimited plan ever offered, so if you are on the fence about porting your number to Metro by T-Mobile, it's now or never.