The very affordable Cricket Icon 3 will be released this Friday

Starting this Friday, October 8th, you can buy a brand new phone from Cricket for only $89.99. The Cricket Icon 3 in Maritime Blue features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The handset is equipped with 32GB of expandable storage and the 3500mAh battery provides up to two days of power (according to Cricket; your mileage will vary).





On the back of the device, you'll find an 8MP camera while the 5MP front-facing teardrop selfie snapper includes a beauty mode. Under the hood is a quad-core CPU and Android 11 is pre-installed. And yes, there is a fingerprint scanner.





If you purchase the Cricket Icon 3 with a $60 Unlimited Plan, Cricket will toss in free ad-supported HBO Max and 15GB of mobile hotspot. Starting on Friday, you can purchase the Cricket Icon 3 online and at your nearest Cricket Wireless store.





No, the Icon 3 is not a flagship phone, but with the holiday shopping season creeping closer, the Icon 3 would be a good gift idea. Or if you've been thinking about getting the kids a phone to help you stay in contact with them during the day, the Icon 3 can do the job for a very reasonable price. And with a two-year warranty, you're protected if you do decide to get the device for your kids.

