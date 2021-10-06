Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Android Release dates

The very affordable Cricket Icon 3 will be released this Friday

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
The very affordable Cricket Icon 3 will be released this Friday
Starting this Friday, October 8th, you can buy a brand new phone from Cricket for only $89.99. The Cricket Icon 3 in Maritime Blue features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The handset is equipped with 32GB of expandable storage and the 3500mAh battery provides up to two days of power (according to Cricket; your mileage will vary).

On the back of the device, you'll find an 8MP camera while the 5MP front-facing teardrop selfie snapper includes a beauty mode. Under the hood is a quad-core CPU and Android 11 is pre-installed. And yes, there is a fingerprint scanner.

If you purchase the Cricket Icon 3 with a $60 Unlimited Plan, Cricket will toss in free ad-supported HBO Max and 15GB of mobile hotspot. Starting on Friday, you can purchase the Cricket Icon 3 online and at your nearest Cricket Wireless store.

No, the Icon 3 is not a flagship phone, but with the holiday shopping season creeping closer, the Icon 3 would be a good gift idea. Or if you've been thinking about getting the kids a phone to help you stay in contact with them during the day, the Icon 3 can do the job for a very reasonable price. And with a two-year warranty, you're protected if you do decide to get the device for your kids.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

TSMC chairman backs away from selling chips to firms stockpiling them
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC chairman backs away from selling chips to firms stockpiling them
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
-100%
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
by Martin Filipov,  19
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless