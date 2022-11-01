Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S23 line as soon as next month

We are beginning to see signs of Samsung's desire to unveil its flagship Galaxy S23 series earlier than before. This morning, we showed you an alleged "pre-order poster" for the series that revealed that the trio of top-line handsets would be unveiled on December 23rd and released on January 6th. To put that in perspective, earlier this year the Galaxy S22 line was introduced on February 9th and released on February 25th.





As it turns out, the Twitter tipster who disseminated the poster later stated that "it was an artificially produced poster from a telecommunication company agency." As for the dates listed on the promotional item, it is "difficult to find out" if they are correct. But when one door leading to an earlier arrival of Sammy's flagship phones shuts, another one opens. According to mysmartprice , all three Galaxy S23 models have shown up on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.





This listing could indicate that the next Unpacked event (which would include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra) might not be that far away. In other words, don't be surprised if Samsung announces its next flagship line as soon as next month or in January. This would give the Korean manufacturer more space between the S23 series and its next generation of foldables which would include the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.





On the BIS website, the model number SM-S918B/DS appears. This is the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The other two handsets in the series, the Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23+ have model numbers of SM-S911B/DS and SM-S916B respectively. You might have also noticed that three model numbers, SM-K741B/DS, SM-K746B/DS, and SM-K748B/DS. These mysterious numbers could be a big clue about an upcoming new Galaxy K series (by the way, the SM at the beginning of each model number stands for Samsung Mobile).





The Galaxy S23 is rumored to be equipped with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p FHD+ resolution. The Galaxy S23+ is expected to carry a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch cut out for the 12MP front-facing selfie camera. On the back, we should find a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra should sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440p or QHD+ resolution. On the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we expect to see the new 200MP camera sensor along with a 12MP Ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras. It reportedly will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with the capability to charge at 25W.



