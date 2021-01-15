Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

iOS Apple Apps

For a second time, Apple extends the expiration of TV+ free trials

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 15, 2021, 2:21 PM
For a second time, Apple extends the expiration of TV+ free trials
Did you receive a one year trial of Apple TV+ with the latest purchase you made of an Apple device? Is that free trial set to expire between now and June? If so, you now have some extra time to decide whether or not to subscribe to the tech giant's streaming service. Apple has announced that it is pushing back the expiration of one-year TV+ trials to July 2021 from June.

Essentially, anyone with a free trial set to expire in the period between February and June will receive free service through June. Anyone with a paid subscription that expires between February and June will also be extended until July at no extra cost. This is the second extension that Apple has announced for TV+ which streams Apple-original movies and television. The first extension covered October 2020 to February 2021.

Those paying subscribers who pay for a subscription today will receive an App Store credit of $4.99 monthly to cover the February-June period. Apple One subscribers will receive the same credit. Apple will notify TV+ subscribers affected by the extension via an email that should be received some time over the next couple of weeks. The company plans on adding new content during the extension period to see whether new shows and movies eventually lead trial members to become paying subscribers.

The original promotion gave a free year of TV+ service to those purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10, 2019, from Apple or an Apple authorized reseller.

