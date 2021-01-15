For a second time, Apple extends the expiration of TV+ free trials
Did you receive a one year trial of Apple TV+ with the latest purchase you made of an Apple device? Is that free trial set to expire between now and June? If so, you now have some extra time to decide whether or not to subscribe to the tech giant's streaming service. Apple has announced that it is pushing back the expiration of one-year TV+ trials to July 2021 from June.
Those paying subscribers who pay for a subscription today will receive an App Store credit of $4.99 monthly to cover the February-June period. Apple One subscribers will receive the same credit. Apple will notify TV+ subscribers affected by the extension via an email that should be received some time over the next couple of weeks. The company plans on adding new content during the extension period to see whether new shows and movies eventually lead trial members to become paying subscribers.