iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Microsoft Apps

Apple TV arrives on Xbox consoles next week

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 03, 2020, 2:40 AM
Apple TV arrives on Xbox consoles next week
It seems that streaming video services are finding their way to the console world fast. Last month, Sony announced the streaming platforms that will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 console (November 12th), and now we have the official announcement from Microsoft too. The big news is, of course, Microsoft’s partnership with Apple - the Apple TV app will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next week.

Xbox owners will have the ability to sign up for the service directly from the Apple TV app, provided they agree to pay the $5/month subscription fee. There’s a one-week free trial, so if you’re curious you can check the available content before committing to a paid subscription. The Apple TV app will also allow people to access movies and TV shows they’ve bought from the Apple store over the years.

Just like Sony, Microsoft also confirmed a bunch of additional streaming services that will be available at launch on the Xbox Series X and Series S. There’s your Netflix, of course, along with Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, Twitch, and more.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless