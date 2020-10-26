Apple TV will be available on PlayStation 5 at launch

Earlier this month, Sony announced
that the Apple TV app will begin rolling out in the United States on its X900H series via a software update with more smart TV models to follow by the end of the year, including most 2019 and 2020 models. A new announcement from Sony
sheds light on the streaming platforms that will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 console (November 12th), and Apple TV is one of them.
According to Phil Rosenberg, Head of Global Partner Development and Relations at Sony, there will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment on PS5’s home screen. The streaming services that will be available at launch include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Spotify, Twitch,
and YouTube
. Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock will be joining the bunch at a later date.
Sony has also shown the dedicated PS5 media remote. “Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube,”
reads part of the official blog post
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!