iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Sony Apps

Apple TV will be available on PlayStation 5 at launch

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 26, 2020, 6:40 AM
Apple TV will be available on PlayStation 5 at launch
Earlier this month, Sony announced that the Apple TV app will begin rolling out in the United States on its X900H series via a software update with more smart TV models to follow by the end of the year, including most 2019 and 2020 models. A new announcement from Sony sheds light on the streaming platforms that will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 console (November 12th), and Apple TV is one of them.

According to Phil Rosenberg, Head of Global Partner Development and Relations at Sony, there will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment on PS5’s home screen. The streaming services that will be available at launch include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube. Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock will be joining the bunch at a later date.

Sony has also shown the dedicated PS5 media remote. “Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube,” reads part of the official blog post.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 are official and coming to the US
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless