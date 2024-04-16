Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace





Today, we can give you the first quarter global smartphone shipment figures from Canalys and they are practically the same as IDC's albeit with some small differences in market share percentages . Samsung is the top dog in the global smartphone industry having achieved a 20% market share during Q1 according to Canalys. This is off 9% from the 22% share Sammy held at the end of the first quarter last year.





Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, and During the first quarter of this year, Samsung released its shiny new Galaxy S24 line with Galaxy AI which has had a good reception in the marketplace topping the demand seen for last year's Galaxy S23 series. Canalys says that Samsung has been "consistently" promoting the Galaxy AI features on the new flagship models which has helped to drive sales of the+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra









The market share of the global smartphone industry held by Apple and the iPhone declined to 16% from the year earlier 21%. That works out to a rather steep 24% decline in market share for Team iOS from January through March. Xiaomi finished 2024's opening quarter in third with a 14% global market share. That is up 27% from the 11% share that the value-for-money manufacturer earned during the first quarter of 2023.



Chinese manufacturer Transsion is the company behind smartphone brands such as Tecno, Itel, Infinix, Oraimo, Syinix, and Carlcare. Transsion saw its share of the market rise 67% from 6% during Q1 of 2023 to 10% during the same time period this year. And that leaves Oppo. The latter suffered a 20% decline in global smartphone market share during Q1 2024 as that figure declined year-over-year from 10% to 8%.





Overall, global smartphone shipments rose 11% on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2024. Canalys Analyst Le Xuan Chiew notes that the smartphone market has rebounded with high-end handset manufacturers trying to set their phones apart from rival premium models by offering different AI features and services. Chiew writes, "All eyes are on Apple in 2024, which is highly likely to make an AI announcement that would provide opportunities for the brand to drive its premium offerings and reignite product innovation across its ecosystem."